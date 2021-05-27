A 2019 Freightliner Sprinter van driven by Carol E. Diaz, a 49, of Miami, Florida, was northbound on Interstate 57, just south of Milepost 143 in Mason Township at about 8 p.m. on Wednesday, directly behind a 2015 Kenworth truck tractor semi-trailer driven by Vladimir Litvinov, 56, of Toronto, Ontario. Diaz rear-ended the semi-trailer.
Diaz was transported by ambulance to a regional hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Litvinov refused treatment.
Diaz was cited for Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid a Crash.
