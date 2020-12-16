A Lakewood woman was taken to an area hospital after a two-vehicle crash on southbound Interstate-57 in Effingham County on Wednesday morning, according to Illinois State Police.
A 1995 Chevrolet truck driven by Becky Pizzo, 48, of Lakewood, was southbound just after 7 a.m. near milepost 158 when the truck ran off the roadway to the right and struck a guardrail, spun back onto the roadway and came to rest facing northbound in the southbound lane, according to police.
Wendy Kerkhove, 42, of Lafayette, Indiana, was southbound in a 2005 Chevrolet truck and struck the front Pizzo's vehicle, police said. Pizzo was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with minor injuries. Kerkhove and all passengers of both vehicles were uninjured.
Pizzo was cited for Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident and for Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle, police said.
