At 4:56 P.M. June 30 at the intersection of Keller and Heritage a vehicle driven by Eugene R. Bieber, 50, Tower Hill, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Vy Le Phuong Hewitt, 23, Effingham, causing Hewitt’s vehicle to rear-end a vehicle driven by Dakota E. Rubin, 24, Centralia, according to the Effingham Police Department.
A passenger in Hewitt’s vehicle, Le Hoang, 50, Effingham, sustained injuries and was transported by ambulance to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital for treatment.
Bieber was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
