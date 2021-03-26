One person was injured after two pickup trucks crashed west of Brownstown Thursday at 3:45 p.m.
Illinois State Police said in a preliminary investigation Abagail Durbin, 22, Brownstown, was driving a tan 2001 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck westbound on US Route 40 at Fayette County Road 1470 ST. Also traveling westbound was a silver 2004 Chevrolet Silverado pickup driven by Brock Oberlink, 22, Brownstown.
Police said the Oberlink vehicle was attempting to make a turn into a private driveway when the Durbin vehicle crashed into the rear end of the Oberlink vehicle causing the Oberlink vehicle to overturn in the right ditch.
Durbin was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Oberlink refused medical attention at the scene.
Police cited Durbin for following too closely.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.