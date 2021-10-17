A two-vehicle crash on Route 37 near the Interstate-57 ramp at Watson on Saturday sent one person to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Illinois State Police.
The accident happened at about 5 p.m. when a 2002 GMC Yukon driven by Samuel E. Brockett, 18, Mason, as at the T-intersection of Illinois Route 37 and the ramp to and from I-57, waiting to turn.
A 2005 Ford F-150 driven by Anthony D. Kruger, 31, of Newport, TN, was traveling northbound on Illinois Route 37 in the same area.
Brockett entered the roadway in front of Kruger and Kruger’s vehicle struck Brockett’s vehicle in the driver’s side, according to police.
Brockett was taken to the hospital by ambulance. Kruger refused treatment. Brockett was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash.
