One person is in custody and most of the stolen items have been recovered after early morning burglaries in Effingham on Friday, according to Effingham police.
Police were called to the 400 block of W. Evergreen Avenue just before 6:30 a.m. after residents in two homes reported the burglaries, according to Effingham Deputy Police Chief Kurt Davis.
Taken were four vehicles, a lawn mower, tools and miscellaneous other items. Davis said three of the vehicles were located near the homes. The suspect was stopped driving the fourth vehicle south of Teutopolis, near the intersection of Route 33 and N. 1700th Street, at about 8:45 a.m., Davis said.
Effingham County sheriff’s deputies and Teutopolis police assisted Effingham police with the stop. Jasper County sheriff’s deputies assisted in the investigation, as well as Illinois State Police.
“We want to assure the community that this appears to be just a random incident,” Davis said.
But the deputy chief reminded residents to always lock their doors and remain vigilant.
He also praised the quick work of his department and others.
“Very fast, awesome work,” Davis said.
Davis said about 90% of the stolen items were recovered from the four vehicles.
The investigation continues.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.