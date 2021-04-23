A Newton man was flown by helicopter to Carle Foundation Hospital after a head-on crash Route 33 on Thursday afternoon, according to the Effingham COunty Sheriff’s Department.
THe accident happened at about 4:15 p.m. near the intersection of 1650th Street. Police said Rylea Jo Borgic, 16, of Ste Marie, was eastbound on Route 33 in a 2006 Mazda and crossed the centerline, striking a westbound 2011 Honda Element LX driven by Connor A. Quick, 26, of Newton.
Both drivers wore seatbelts.
Quick was extricated from his vehicle by the Teutopolis fire department and flown to Carle by Air Evac.
