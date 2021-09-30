One person was flown by helicopter to Carle Hospital after a fiery crash on Interstate-70 between Effingham and Altamont Thursday morning, according to Illinois State Police.
The crash happened at about 11:40 a.m. in the westbound lanes when a 2020 Dodge Ram 3500 towing a silver 2017 Hyundai Accent and driven by Gregory A. Faughn, 56, address unavailable, attempted to make an abrupt left U-turn at the emergency turn around about six miles east of the Altamont exit.
As the Dodge Ram was partially into the emergency turn around, a 2019 Jeep Cherokee Latitude driven by Valerie A. Williams, 50, address unavailable, struck the rear driver side of the pickup's trailer.
The Jeep came to a stop in the roadway a short distance after the crash and became engulfed in flames. Williams was able to exit the vehicle, but was flown to the hospital. The Hyundai Accent overturned onto the roadway.
Faughn was cited for Improper Lane Usage – violated median.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.