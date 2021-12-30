A 48-year-old man was found dead after a house fire in rural Dieterich Thursday morning, according to Effingham County Coroner Kim Rhodes.
Rhodes identified the victim as Jason Baughman, who was staying at the residence.
Rhodes said that at approximately 9:13 a.m., the Dieterich Fire Department, Effingham County Sheriff’s Department and Abbott EMS received a call of a structure fire in rural Dieterich.
Upon arrival they found the residence fully engulfed on the first level, Rhodes said.
Seven other local fire departments responded to the mutual aid request.
After the fire was extinguished, firefighters located the body of Baughman on the first level of the residence, Rhodes said.
The Effingham County Coroner’s office was called to respond to the scene, along with the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office.
Dieterich Fire Chief Ross Martin advised investigators that the house did not have power, running water or any working utilities, Rhodes said. There were propane and other auxiliary fuel sources at the residence.
Baughman’s body was transported to the morgue at HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital.
Toxicology samples were taken and sent for testing.
Rhodes said that in the preliminary investigation, it appears no foul play is involved and the death appears to be of an accidental nature.
The investigation is continuing pending by the Coroner’s Office and the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office.
