A race for the Republican nomination for the District H Effingham County Board seat is the only contested race for the board in the June 28 primary election.
Republican Rob Arnold, who currently holds the seat, is not running for reelection.
Republicans Dale Wallace of Effingham and Sandra L. Gillet of Watson will face off in the June primary. There is no Democratic candidate running in the primary for District H.
Wallace is a graduate of Effingham High School and Lake Land College. Wallace is retired from the Effingham Water Department and currently works part-time for Milano and Grunloh Engineers of Effingham as a water main inspector. He is a 37-year member of the Elks club of Effingham.
Gillet is a 1989 graduate of Williamsburg High School of Williamsburg, Iowa, completed her sophomore year at Concordia University of River Forest, IL in 1991 and studied in a non-traditional, Board of Trustees Bachelor of Arts degree program at Western Illinois University of Macomb from 2000-2001. Gillet is a technical services assistant at the Effingham City Police Department. She has been employed by the EPD since 2009. Gillet is a member of the St. John Lutheran Church of Dieterich and former volunteer for the Dieterich Fire Department from 2001-2010.
County Board Chairman Jim Niemann, a Republican representing District B; Heather Mumma, R-District C; John Perry, R-District E; and Joe Thoele, R-District I, also are not running for reelection.
Running for reelection to the board in the primary are Norbert Soltwedel, R-District A; David Campbell, R-DistrictD, current board vice chairman; Elizabeth Huston, R-District F; and Doug McCain, D-District G.
Republicans running in the primary for seats being vacated by Niemann, Perry, Arnold and Thoele are: Joshua P. Douthit, of Effingham, for District B; Jeremy Kyle of Effingham, for District C; Christopher Keller, of Effingham, for District E; and Jeremy D. Deters, of Montrose, for District I.
Republicans running for other county offices include Paul F. Kuhns for Effingham County Sheriff. This will be Kuhn’s first run for the elected office. He was appointed sheriff by the Effingham County board last year to replace retiring Sheriff David Mahon. There is no democratic candidate running for sheriff in the primary.
In other races, Republican Michelle M. Kollman of Altamont is running for county clerk; incumbent Kerry Hirtzel is not seeking reelection. Hirtzel was elected county clerk in 2002 with subsequent terms in 2006, 2010, 2014 and 2018.
Kollman started working with the county in August of 1994 in both the County Clerk’s office and Supervisor of Assessments office as a Diversified Occupations student at Teutopolis High School. After graduation from THS, Kollmann attended Lake Land College and worked part-time in the country clerk’s office then became a deputy clerk after graduation in May of 1997. She was appointed Chief Deputy Clerk in Dec. of 2018 and currently serves in that position.
Republican Deborah K. Ruholl is running for county treasurer. Ruholl is currently serving as Effingham County Board office administrator. There is no Democratic candidate running in the primary.
Ruholl is replacing a seat left by Paula Miller, who is not running for a second term. Miller was chief deputy treasurer for 29 1/2 years before running for her only term as county treasurer in 2018.
Current Supervisor of Assessments Pamela Braun started working in Effingham County government in December of 1992 and was employed by Supervisor of Assessments Jeff Simpson in 1994. Braun worked her way up to Chief Deputy before being appointed Supervisor of Assessments in Jan. 2010 after the retirement of Jeff Simpson, who held the assessment supervisor position for 30 years. Braun was elected Supervisor of Assessments in Nov. 2010 and began her first term in office in Dec. 2010.
Republicans Lisa Tegeler and Dawn J. Bloemker will vie for precinct committee person for the Jackson district. There is no Democratic candidate running in the primary for precinct committee person for Jackson.
Barbara A. Painter and Joshua P. Douthit, republicans, are seeking the Douglas 7 precinct committee person while Democratic candidate David J. Seiler runs unopposed in the primary.
There are no precinct committee person candidates Republican or Democratic running in the following districts: Mound 3, Moccasin, Banner, Watson 1, Union, Douglas 5, Douglas 6, Douglas 8, Douglas 10, Douglas 11, Teutopolis 1, Teutopolis 2, Teutopolis 3 and Lucas.
The following are committee person candidates running uncontested in the general primary election: Scott Beal-R of Mason, West, Incumbent Kent M. Stuckey-R of Altamont, Mount 1, Jonathon A. Schultz-R of Altamont, Mound 2, Incumbent Steve Donaldson-R of Beecher City, Liberty, Incumbent Paul F. Kuhns of Mason, Mason district, Incumbent Jane Willenborg-R, Summit 1, Incumbent David McEvers-D, Summit 1. Joe Workman-R of Effingham, Summit 2, Christopher Keller-R of Effingham, Summit 3, Patrick H. Lewis-D of Effingham, Summit 2, Gene Arnold-R of Effingham, Summit 4, Travis A. Buhnerkempe-R of Watson, Watson 2, Douglas Levi Slater-R of Effingham, Watson 3, Sara Fred-R of Effingham, Douglas 1, Incumbent Charles Philip Lewis-D of Effingham, Douglas 2, Shannon A. McClurg-R of Effingham, Douglas 4, Incumbent David J. Seiler-D of Effingham, Douglas 7, Lisa Sudkamp-R of Effingham, Douglas 9, Dallas Bear-R of Effingham, Douglas 12, Incumbent David J. Mahon-R of Effingham, Douglas 13, Jose Durbin-R, Douglas 14, Cory J. Goeckner-R of Dieterich, Bishop and Jeremy D. Deters-R Montrose, St. Francis.
