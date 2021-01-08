Effingham County Jail reported the following booking: Effingham County Sheriff's Department arrested Jaycie J. Rogers, 20, of Pana, on Jan. 7 on charges of possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of adult-use cannabis by a driver. Rogers was given a notice to appear and released.
1-8-21 Effingham County Jail bookings
