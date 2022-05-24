EFFINGHAM — Klosterman Field at Washington Savings Bank Stadium is less than 80 days away from having a brand new turf football field and scoreboard.
Unit 40 Superintendent Mark Doan said at the Effingham High School Turf and Scoreboard Project Groundbreaking Ceremony on Monday that Aug. 12 will be the final day of work on the project.
“We talked about this project for several years,” Doan said. “We had some building issues to deal with and our learning environment; we got most of those, and we’re moving forward with this project. We had a discussion in the fall, and from that point, we talked to the board, committee, and Effingham Sportsbackers; we kept those discussions going on. This came out in October, and we said, ‘Hey, let’s go forward with this,’ and so, that’s what we did.
“We raised some funds in 40-50 days; it’s a half-and-half project, with half from the board’s perspective and half from private donations.”
Washington Savings Bank acquired naming rights with a $250,000 donation toward the $1.4 million project. That donation is part of the private donations for the project, which have come in excess of $736,000 — representing 50% of the amount needed.
Effingham Sportsbacker President Steve Boswell added to Doan’s comment by saying, “We’ve wanted to do it for a while. It hasn’t been feasible with the amount of money it costs. When it came up, we all just banded together; the people in the community stepped forward, and we were able to raise a lot of money and not a lot of time to get it done for this upcoming season because that was the goal.
“I’m very proud to be a part of a community where everybody stepped up the way they did and helped make it happen.”
Doan added that the scoreboard — which NEVCO, based out of Greenville, will construct — would be on the southwest end of the football field. The video screen will be 16 feet tall and 25 feet wide, while the entire scoreboard itself will be 28 feet tall and 36 feet wide. It will also stand 8 feet off the ground.
Doan also mentioned that the public address system would come out of the scoreboard.
As for the field, Doan said Byrne and Jones would be constructing it. He added there would be a reception on Aug. 19 that is open to the public, celebrating it all.
EHS Principal Kurt Roberts said this field “progresses an opportunity” for everyone in the community.
“The real thing that is exciting here is this is a community project, not just a school project,” Roberts said. “Those people in the community see the need, and they’re willing to step up and work in conjunction with the school itself to provide an opportunity for a large number of students.”
Effingham Athletics Director Dave Woltman added, “It’s tremendously exciting for our kids and our coaching staff, teachers and the community. It’s a great thing people have come together to support, and I’m proud to be a part of it.”
Woltman believes the project will go beyond football, with other sports and activities also benefiting from it.
“We’re hoping that it goes beyond sports, but certainly, you talk about softball and baseball having an opportunity to practice when it’s wet outside instead of being in the gym and trying to do things inside,” Woltman said. “It will be interesting to see how it can be utilized even beyond our school.”
One such sport is the Effingham soccer team.
The team usually plays matches on the football practice field adjacent to the stadium, but head coach Weston Peno said more “opportunities” are now available for his program.
“This provides opportunities that we wouldn’t have any other way. For example, now we can finally play under the lights, which has never happened in Effingham High School history for the soccer program,” Peno said. “That, in and of itself, is going to be exciting, and on days that weather would make us not play or the field’s in bad shape, we can pivot and play on this field. It’ll provide excitement and opportunities that we wouldn’t get any other way.”
However, even though other programs will benefit, the main focus is still on the football team.
Head coach Brett Hefner couldn’t help but thank everyone for finally getting this project started. He said it wasn’t just for his current and future players, either.
“It’s a big deal for the community and a big deal for our kids — not only our current kids and those coming up, but I would say the kids that played out here before had a lot to do with the success has helped as well,” Hefner said.
One reason for the jubilation is the ability to play on it all of the time.
“You’re always able to practice. When we played Bishop McNamara in the quarterfinals, I think we were outside one time; the same thing with the week we played Murphysboro,” Hefner said. “That makes a big deal. So, you’re never rained out for practice. The other big thing is that — during the game — the weather may impact the game, but the field conditions aren’t. So, that’s a big thing.”
While utilizing the field to their advantage is a plus, another bonus is not having to deal with problems.
At the beginning of the 2021 season, one problem that occurred was the lack of paint.
Now, that won’t be an issue, even though Hefner said there will still need to be responsibilities to keep the field in good shape.
“There’s still upkeep on it, but you don’t have to worry about paint, water, gas prices, mowing, etc.,” Hefner said. “The part of always getting out here on it and knowing that you will get consistent practice time is the biggest thing for us.”
Safety is also a plus.
Effingham trainer Troy VanBlaricum said a pad would be laid down underneath the turf, providing a cushion for athletes that fall and hit their heads on the surface, which he hopes reduces concussion-type injuries, among other things.
“It should also help with just bumps and bruises. It’s not going to be a hard, solid surface, which sometimes we get whenever it’s the middle of August, middle of September, and the field’s been baked on for the last three months,” VanBlaricum said. “It’s hard to keep a field soft like that to prevent injuries.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.