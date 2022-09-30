The Effingham Police Department reported the following:
CRASHES
On Sept. 26 at 4:22 a.m. at 1700 S. Raney, a vehicle driven by Jacob V. Devall, 35, Effingham, struck a deer. No injuries and no citations.
On Sept. 28 at 11:28 a.m. north of the intersection of Keller and Evergreen a vehicle driven by Natasha D. Harris, 33, Altamont, collided with a vehicle driven by Abigail R. Peyton, 19, Toledo. No injuries and no citations.
CITATIONS
On Sept. 25, Valek M. Bernahl, 22, Altamont, Retail Theft. Dalton O. Seafler, 29, Paris, Driving While License Revoked.
On Sept. 27, Kaitlyn G. Durbin, 21, Beecher City, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle. James A. Traxler, 47, Effingham, Possession of Burglary Tools. Michael D. Stanley, 44, Decatur, Violation of Order of Protection. Kerry W. Frantz, 56, St. Elmo, Disorderly Conduct.
On Sept. 28, Nicholas T. Hastings, 20, Effingham, Possession of Methamphetamine, Obstructing Justice, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
