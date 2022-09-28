September 16, 2022 – September 23, 2022
On 09/16/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02454 was recorded from Structured Cabling & Networking Llc. to Stacy A. Cole for property located at Parcel: 2409-36-15-410-001; Subdivision: WINDSOR B: 40 L: OL: P:. $60,000.00.
On 09/19/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02355 was recorded from Brandon Blades, and Sydney Blades to Voodoo Misfits NFP Inc. for property located at Parcel: 1707-25-00-200-010; Tract: SEC: 25 TWP: 12 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SE NE. $150,000.00.
On 09/19/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02463 was recorded from Banfield Properties Llc. to Ryann T. Ambrose for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-10-106-012; Subdivision: HIGH SCHOOL ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 2 L: 7 OL: P:. $95,500.00.
On 09/19/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02468 was recorded from Eugene V. Uptmor Jr., and Pamela F. Uptmor to Logan Tutewiler for property located at Parcel: 2409-36-05-104-007; Subdivision: LEE SLATER 2ND SUB B: L: 39 OL: P:. $105,000.00.
On 09/20/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02476 was recorded from Dan Ziferstein, and Roslyn Anderson Darling to Joshua Binnion for property located at Parcel: 1812-03-00-300-012; Tract: SEC: 3 TWP: 11 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SW. $151,000.00.
On 09/20/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02481 was recorded from Ricky D. Raymond, and Susan T. Raymond to Thomas Niemeyer, and Christy Raymond for property located at Parcel: 1812-11-04-401-037; Subdivision: LITTERALS B: L: 1 OL: P:, and LITTERALS B: L: 2 OL: P:. $150,000.00.
On 09/21/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02485 was recorded from Phillip R. Kaufman, and Brittany N. Kaufman to Troy Krumreich, and Lindsay Krumreich for property located at Parcel: 1614-35-17-303-020; Subdivision: WITTENBERG 2ND SUB OF PT SW SW & PT C F KULLS ADD B: L: 2 OL: P:. $229,000.00.
On 09/21/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02487 was recorded from Carolyn Downs to Robert Thrasher, and Beth Thrasher for property located at Parcel: WITTENBERG 2ND SUB OF PT SW SW & PT C F KULLS ADD B: L: 2 OL: P:; Subdivision: PRESCOTTS 3RD ADD MOWEAQUA B: 1 L: 10 OL: P:, and PRESCOTTS 3RD ADD MOWEAQUA B: 1 L: 9 OL: P:. $14,000.00.
On 09/21/2022 an ADMINISTRATOR DEED 2022R02496 was recorded from Ann Christian Roytek (Administrator), and Elizabeth Christian Jakobsson (Deceased) to Gunnar Hudson Jakobsson for property located at Parcel: 2409-36-14-304-005; Subdivision: WINDSOR B: 13 L: 1 OL: P:, and WINDSOR B: 13 L: 2 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 09/22/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R02499 was recorded from Phillip R. Kaufman, and Brittany N. Kaufman to Maria Soutar for property located at Parcel: 1520-34-19-407-004; Subdivision: STEWARDSON B: 24 L: 1 OL: P:. $4,500.00.
On 09/22/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R02503 was recorded from Anthony L. Schlanser, and Larry G. Schlanser to Bobby M. Smith for property located at Parcel: 0524-03-13-302-013; Subdivision: FOWLER & HUDSONS ADD COWDEN B: 2 L: 4 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 09/22/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02504 was recorded from Norma Lape to Austin Bradley Halbrook, and Kary Louise Halbrook for property located at Parcel: 0319-20-22-200-012; Tract: SEC: 20 TWP: 10 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NW NE. $219,000.00.
On 09/22/2022 a TRUSTEE DEED 2022R02506 was recorded from Larry E. Martin (Trustee) of the Larry E. Martin Trust to Stacie Hill for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-15-404-005; Subdivision: JOHN CUTLER ADD B: 2 L: 10 OL: P:. $64,900.00.
On 09/23/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R02508 was recorded from Durbin Family Farms Llc. to Durbin Farms Incorporated for property located at Parcel: 2013-26-00-400-007; Tract: SEC: 26 TWP: 11 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SE SE. $0.00.
On 09/23/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R02512 was recorded from Stanley E. Pugsley Sr. to Michael Pugsley for property located at Parcel: 1116-29-07-206-005; Subdivision: J A ROUNDY ADD OCONEE B: 23 L: 5 OL: P:, J A ROUNDY ADD OCONEE B: 23 L: 6 OL: P:, J A ROUNDY ADD OCONEE B: 23 L: 7 OL: P:, and J A ROUNDY ADD OCONEE B: 23 L: 8 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 09/23/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02518 was recorded from John M. Diss, and Sondra D. Diss to Jacqueline Elizabeth Johnston for property located at Parcel: 1707-15-17-308-006; Subdivision: MIDDLESWORTHS 2ND ADD B: 3 L: 1 OL: P:, and MIDDLESWORTHS 2ND ADD B: 3 L: 2 OL: P:. $79,000.00.
On 09/23/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02520 was recorded from Thaddeus M. Nohren, and Heather J. Nohren to Norma Lape for property located at Parcel: 2013-06-17-301-004; Subdivision: BOYS ACRES B: 1 L: 4 OL: P:. $258,000.00.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.