September 17, 2021 – September 24, 2021
On 09/17/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02929 was recorded from James D. Kachel (Trustee), and Mary Ellen Kachel (Trustee) of the James D. and Mary Ellen Kachel Trust to Timothy S. Thornton, and Katherine E. Thornton for property located at Parcel: 1208-34-00-400-005; Subdivision: HIDDEN DAM B: L: 7 OL: P:, and HIDDEN DAM B: L: 8 OL: P:. $112,000.00.
On 09/17/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R02931 was recorded from Everett D. Boehm, and Sharon K. Boehm to Kevin D. Boehm. Keith L. Boehm, Randy E. Boehm, and Robin M. Higgins for property located at Parcel: 2013-13-00-200-009; SEC: 13 TWP: 11 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NE NW. $0.00.
On 09/17/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02933 was recorded from Marsha E. White to Marsha E. White (Trustee) of the Marsha E. White Trust for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-13-310-005; Subdivision: CRANE & STEVENSON B: 5 L: 2 OL: P. $0.00.
On 09/20/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02937 was recorded from David K. Plummer, and Ashley Plummer to Royce C. Dare for property located at Parcel: 2409-36-05-104-011; Subdivision: LEE SLATER 2ND SUB B: L: 37 OL: P:. $90,000.00.
On 09/20/2021 an ADMINISTRATOR DEED 2021R02949 was recorded from Robert J. Opitz, and Joseph H. Opitz (Deceased) to Anthony Alan Sloan, and Torill D. Sloan for property located at Parcel: 1906-16-00-400-002; SEC: 16 TWP: 12 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SE SE. $225,000.00.
On 09/20/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02952 was recorded from Michael Gordon, and Blake M. Gordon to Kierra Scoles, and Sawyer Robison for property located at Parcel: 0524-14-20-402-003; SEC: 17 TWP: 9 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SE SE. $15,000.00.
On 09/20/2021 An EXECUTOR DEED 2021R02954 was recorded from Sherri M. Walsh, and Odus T. Cheek (Deceased) to Catherine Legnon for property located at Parcel: 2311-22-07-206-001; Subdivision: TOWER HILL B: 4 L: 11 OL: P:, and TOWER HILL B: 4 L: 12 OL: P:. $2,000.00.
On 09/20/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R02956 was recorded from Matthew Todd Chamberlain to Sandra Marie Chamberlain Huss for property located at Parcel: 0723-07-00-300-003, and 1122-10-00-200-001; SEC: 10 TWP: 9 RNG: 1 GOVTLOT: NE, SEC: 7 TWP: 9 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT:, and SEC: 7 TWP: 9 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SW. $0.00.
On 09/20/2021 a TRUSTEE DEED 2021R02957 was recorded from Rachel Harris (Trustee), and Joe Elson (Trustee) of the David Elson Trust to Timothy T. Wallace, and Garrett C. McDowell for property located at Parcel: 0115-19-00-100-008; SEC: 19 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SE NW. $115,000.00.
On 09/20/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02963 was recorded from Whitney E. Uphoff NKA Whitney E. Gordon, and Derek Gordon to Mercedes B. Fortner for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-14-307-010; Subdivision: JOSEPH HALLS ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 6 L: 5 OL: P:. $75,000.00.
On 09/22/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R02974 was recorded from Sharon K. Devore, and Donald J. Devore to Janet E. Graham, and Cindy R. Sindelar for property located at SEC: 14 TWP: 10 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SW. $0.00.
On 09/22/2021 a TRUSTEE DEED 2021R02975 was recorded from John E. Christner (Trustee) of the Christy J. Christner Trust, and John E. Christner (Trustee) of the Ellen J. Christner Trust to Shirley D. Kennell for property located at Parcel: 0319-09-00-100-009, and 2013-29-00-300-012; SEC: 29 TWP: 11 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SW, and SEC: 9 TWP: 10 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SE NW. $0.00.
On 09/22/2021 a TRUSTEE DEED 2021R02976 was recorded from John E. Christner (Trustee) of the Christy J. Christner Trust, and John E. Christner (Trustee), of the Ellen J. Christner Trust to John E. Christner for property located at Parcel: 0319-05-00-100-009, and 0319-09-00-100-013; SEC: 5 TWP: 10 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SW NW, and SEC: 9 TWP: 10 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SE NW. $0.00.
On 09/22/2021 a TRUSTEE DEED 2021R02977 was recorded from John E. Christner (Trustee), of the Christy J. Christner Trust, and John E. Christner (Trustee) of the Ellen J. Christner Trust to Kenneth J. Christner for property located at Parcel: 0319-05-00-100-009; SEC: 5 TWP: 10 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NE, and SEC: 5 TWP: 10 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SE NW. $0.00.
On 09/23/2021 a DEED IN TRUST 2021R02980 was recorded from E. Rachel Hubka to Janine Fattore (Trustee) of the Robert Hubka Trust for property located at Subdivision: LAKEWOOD B: 9 L: 1 OL: P:, LAKEWOOD B: 9 L: 10 OL: P:, LAKEWOOD B: 9 L: 11 OL: P:, LAKEWOOD B: 9 L: 12 OL: P: LAKEWOOD B: 9 L: 2 OL: P:, LAKEWOOD B: 9 L: 3 OL: P:, LAKEWOOD B: 9 L: 4 OL: P:, LAKEWOOD B: 9 L: 5 OL: P:, LAKEWOOD B: 9 L: 6 OL: P:, LAKEWOOD B: 9 L: 7 OL: P:, LAKEWOOD B: 9 L: 8 OL: P:, and LAKEWOOD B: 9 L: 9 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 09/23/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02986 was recorded from Dwane Hartman (Trustee), Irene Pechman (Trustee), Doris Supan (Trustee), Rhea E. Hartman (Trustee), Anne E. Musser (Trustee), Lee A. Hartman (Trustee), and Ray E. Hartman (Trustee) of the Harold D., and Rhea E. Hartman Trust to Hartman Farm LLC> for property located at Parcel: 1520-22-00-200-006, and 1520-23-00-100-005; SEC: 22 TWP: 10 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: SE NE, and SEC: 23 TWP: 10 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: NW.$0.00.
On 09/24/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R02992 was recorded from Sandra Sue Authenrieth, Ridge Lesley Tippit, and Paige Tippit to Sandra Sue Authenrieth (Trustee) of the Sandra Sue Authenrieth Trust for property located at Parcel: 2205-34-17-304-011; Subdivision: L M WRIGHTS 3RD ADD FINDLAY B: 2 L: 1 OL: P:, L M WRIGHTS 3RD ADD FINDLAY B: 2 L: 2 OL: P:, and L M WRIGHTS 3RD ADD FINDLAY B: 2 L: 3 OL: P:. $0.00.
