The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported:
• At 1:04 p.m., Sept. 23 at the intersection of North Keller and West Evergreen a vehicle driven by Graham S. Wise, 32, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle drive by Michael S. Reeves, 60, House Springs, MO.
• Dennis D. Miller, 50, Effingham, was cited Sept. 20 for theft and cited Sept. 22 for forgery.
• Molly J. Brummer, 32, Effingham was cited Sept. 23 for no valid registration and disobeying a traffic control device.
• Isaiah L. Bromeling, 20, Effingham was cited Sept. 23 for driving while license suspended and operation of an uninsured motor vehicle.
