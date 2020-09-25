The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported:

• At 1:04 p.m., Sept. 23 at the intersection of North Keller and West Evergreen a vehicle driven by Graham S. Wise, 32, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle drive by Michael S. Reeves, 60, House Springs, MO.

• Dennis D. Miller, 50, Effingham, was cited Sept. 20 for theft and cited Sept. 22 for forgery.

• Molly J. Brummer, 32, Effingham was cited Sept. 23 for no valid registration and disobeying a traffic control device.

• Isaiah L. Bromeling, 20, Effingham was cited Sept. 23 for driving while license suspended and operation of an uninsured motor vehicle.

