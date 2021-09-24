The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
• Effingham County Deputies arrested Brook C. Winchester, 40, Coulterville, Sept. 23 on charges of felony driving while license was revoked, unlawful use of registration and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Winchester was given a notice to appear in court and released.
• Effingham City Police arrested Michel C. Snearley, 52, Olney, Sept. 23 on a Crawford County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of possession of a controlled substance. Snearley posted $375 and was released.
