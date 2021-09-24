The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
• At 4:59 A.M. Sept. 22 at the intersection of Walnut and Fayette a vehicle driven by Makayla R. Osmon, 23, Effingham, struck a vehicle driven by Linda L. Kuhlman, 75, Effingham.
• Dakota A. W. Binder, 23, Effingham, was cited Sept. 21 for driving while license suspended.
• Ricky S. DeSoto, 45, Houston, Texas, was cited Sept. 23 for aggravated domestic battery, interfering with a domestic violence report and disorderly conduct.
• Joseph W. Wilkinson Jr., 48, Effingham, was cited Sept. 23 for retail theft.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.