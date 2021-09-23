September 10, 2021 – September 17, 2021
On 09/10/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R02854 was recorded from Gerald Fearday, Dean Fearday, Dan Fearday, Jeanette Niebrugge AKA Jeanette Fearday, Martha Boarman, David Fearday, and Mary Sue Cardinal to David Fearday, and Lisa Fearday for property located at Parcel: 0221-23-00-100-010; SEC: 23 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SE NW. $0.00.
On 09/10/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R02855 was recorded from Dean Fearday to David Fearday, and Lisa Fearday for property located at Parcel: 0221-23-00-100-010; SEC: 23 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SE NW. $0.00.
On 09/10/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R02856 was recorded from David Fearday AKA Dave Fearday, and Lisa Fearday to David Fearday AKA Dave Fearday and Lisa Fearday for property located at Parcel: 0221-23-00-100-010; SEC: 23 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SE NW. $0.00.
On 09/10/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02860 was recorded from Ramona M. Ingram (Deceased), Larry Ingram, Thomas Ingram, Karen Yeakel, Timothy Ingram, Joan Brown, Guy Ingram, Charlotte Agney, Alec Ingram, Janis Kasten FKA Janis Feaster, and Debra Edwards to Charlotte Agney for property located at Parcel: 2409-36-17-302-006; Subdivision: WINDSOR B: 26 L: 3 OL: P:, and WINDSOR B: 26 L: 4 OL: P:. $13,500.00.
On 09/10/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02864 was recorded from Otto Chad Cooley, and Violet M> Cooley to Bridget Cooley, and Chad Morell for property located at Parcel: 2311-23-05-102-008; Subdivision: WM E MCCORMICK ADD B: 1 L: 10 OL: P:, and WM E MCCORMICK ADD B: 1 L: 11 OL: P:. $65,000.00.
On 09/10/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02866 was recorded from Eric D. Bennett to Robert S. Vaughn for property located at Parcel: 2409-36-10-111-013; Subdivision: WINDSOR B: 4 L: 10 OL: P:, and WINDSOR B: 4 L: 11 OL: P:. $2,000.00.
On 09/10/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02870 was recorded from Jerry Schrempf, and Wendy S. Schrempf to Tracey S. Burgess for property located at Parcel: 2409-31-00-300-022; SEC: 31 TWP: 12 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: SW. $30,000.00.
On 09/10/2021 a DEED 2021R02872 was recorded from Shelby County Trustee to Larry Parks for property located at Parcel: 0723-16-18-311-002; Subdivision: HERRICK B: 15 L: 10 OL: P:.$0.00.
On 09/10/2021 a DEED 2021R02873 was recorded from Shelby County Trustee to Sherry Middleton, and Larry Parks for property located at Parcel: 1520-34-18-310-005; Subdivision: DAVIS M DUDDLESTON ADD STEWARDSON LT 10-11 CORYDON WEED B: 3 L: 3 OL: P:, DAVIS M DUDDLESTON ADD STEWARDSON LT 10-11 CORYDON WEED B: 3 L: 4 OL: P:, DAVIS M DUDDLESTON ADD STEWARDSON LT 10-11 CORYDON WEED B: 3 L: 5 OL: P:, DAVIS M DUDDLESTON ADD STEWARDSON LT 10-11 CORYDON WEED B: 3 L: 6 OL: P, DAVIS M DUDDLESTON ADD STEWARDSON LT 10-11 CORYDON WEED B: 3 L: 7 OL: P:, and DAVIS M DUDDLESTON ADD STEWARDSON LT 10-11 CORYDON WEED B: 3 L: 8 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 09/10/2021 a DEED 2021R02874 was recorded from Shelby County Trustee to the City of Shelbyville for property located at Parcel: 1812-13-08-211-007; Subdivision: CITIZENS ADD B: 16 L: 6 OL: P:.$0.00.
On 09/13/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R02878 was recorded from George R. Rever to Norma J. Rever for property located at Parcel: 1116-02-00-100-003; SEC: 2 TWP: 10 RNG: 1 GOVTLOT: NW. $0.00.
On 09/13/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R02880 was recorded from James C. Ludwig to Jerry C. Ludwig for property located at Parcel: 2127-15-00-100-004, 2127-15-00-100-005, and 2127-15-00-200-006; SEC: 15 TWP: 9 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NE NW, SEC: 15 TWP: 9 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SE NW, and SEC: 15 TWP: 9 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SW NE. $0.00.
On 09/13/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02884 was recorded from Kimberly S. Underwood, Bradley D. Francisco, and Jennifer Lynn Johnson to Steve L. Marshall for property located at Parcel: 2205-34-17-305-002; SEC: 34 TWP: 13 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT:. $42,000.00.
On 09/13/2021 a SPECIAL DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02887 was recorded from Awalt Services LLC. to Travis Boyer, and Heidi Jones for property located at Parcel: 2409-36-13-310-016, 2409-36-13-310-017, and 2409-36-13-310-018: Subdivision: WINDSOR B: 23 L: 7 OL: P:, and WINDSOR B: 23 L: 8 OL: P:. $45,000.00.
On 09/14/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02891 was recorded from Terry J. Davis, and Lisa D. Fuller to Wesley Fuller, and Ashley Fuller for property located at Parcel: 2409-36-09-104-002; Subdivision: BRUCE VORIS MIDDLESWORTH ADD WINDSOR B: 19 L: OL: P:. $160,000.00.
On 09/15/2021 a DEED 2021R02904 was recorded from United States of America, Cheyenne D. Robertson to James S. Jarnagin for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-18-304-005; Subdivision: CRANE & STEVENSON B: 17 L: 2 OL: P:. $1,200.00.
On 09/15/2021 an ADMINISTRATOR DEED 2021R02907 was recorded from Anthony R. Douglass, and James C. Douglass (Deceased) to Ty C. Douglass, Anthony R. Douglass, and Christopher J. Douglass for property located at Parcel: 1404-19-00-200-012; SEC: 19 TWP: 13 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NW NE. $0.00.
On 09/15/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02909 was recorded from Terry L. Metzger, and Patti Metzger to Hannah M. Reed for property located at Parcel: 1812-12-13-301-001; Subdivision: GARDEN ACRES B: L: 1 OL: P:. $128,000.00.
On 09/15/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02913 was recorded from Roger C. Albin to Ryan C. Ghere, and Lori A. Ghere for property located at Parcel: 0221-01-06-101-012; Subdivision: WOOLERYS SUB DIV #2 B: L: 12 OL: P:. $40,000.00.
On 09/15/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02915 was recorded from Randall L. Glenn, and Norma J. Glenn to Sarah K. Bogart for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-11-208-004; Subdivision: C C SCOVILS 2ND ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 8 L: 10 OL: P:. $159,900.00.
On 09/17/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02929 was recorded from James D. Kachel (Trustee), and Mary Ellen Kachel (Trustee) of the James D. and Mary Ellen Kachel Trust to Timothy S. Thornton, and Katherine E. Thorton for property located at Parcel: 1208-34-00-400-005; Subdivision: HIDDEN DAM B: L: 7 OL: P:, and HIDDEN DAM B: L: 8 OL: P:. $112,000.00.
On 09/17/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R02931 was recorded from Everett D. Boehm, and Sharon K. Boehm to Kevin D. Boehm, Keith L. Boehm, Randy E. Boehm, and Robin M. Higgins for property located at Parcel: 2013-13-00-200-009; SEC: 13 TWP: 11 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NE NW. $0.00.
On 09/17/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02933 was recorded from Marsha E. White to Marsha E. White (Trustee) of the Marsha E. White Trust for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-13-310-005; Subdivision: CRANE & STEVENSON B: 5 L: 2 OL: P:. $0.00.
