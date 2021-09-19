The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
Effingham police arrested Enrique R. Mendoza, 36, Effingham, on Sept. 18 on charges of DUI-alcohol, no valid driver’s license and operating an uninsured vehicle. Mendoza was jailed at last report.
Altamont police arrested Kyle E. JUlius, 39, Vandalia, on Sept. 17 on an Effingham County attachment for contempt. Julius posted $100 bond.
Effingham County sheriff’s deputies arrested James E. Meyer, 36, Kinmundy, on Sept. 17 on charges of possession of 15-100 grams of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, no valid registration, poissession of a controlled substance. Meyer was jailed at last report.
Effingham County sheriff’s deputies arrested Derek L. Perry, 35, Flora, on a charge of violating a protection order. Perry was jailed at last report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.