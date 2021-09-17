The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
• At 9:45 A.M. Sept. 15 at the intersection of 3rd and Technology an unknown vehicle rear-ended a vehicle driven by Marcella A. Antrim, 67, Stewardson.
• At 7:01 A.M. Sept. 16 at the intersection of Wernsing and Raney a semi driven by Douglas A. Kinkelaar, 54, Dieterich, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Eboney C. Wilcox, 38, Valdosta, GA. Wilcox sustained injuries and was transported by ambulance to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital for treatment.
• Dylan B. Niemeyer, 27, Teutopolis was cited Sept. 15 for no valid driver’s license and operating a motor vehicle with no valid registration.
