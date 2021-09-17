The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
• Effingham County Deputies arrested Justin C. Winterrowd, 25, Watson, Sept. 16 on an Effingham County original warrant with a charge of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child. Winterrowd was still in jail at last check.
• Effingham County Deputies arrested Skylar W. Salyers, 34, Effingham, Sept. 16 on an Effingham County original warrant with a charge of domestic battery. Salyers posted $350 and was released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.