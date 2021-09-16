September 3, 2021 – September 10, 2021
On 09/07/2021 a TRUSTEE DEED 2021R02790 was recorded from Clinton L. Foor (Trustee) of the CLF Trust to Maria R. Foor (Trustee) of the MRF Trust for property located at Parcel: 2311-09-00-400-003; SEC: 9 TWP: 11 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SE. $0.00.
On 09/07/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02791 was recorded from Charles E. Williams Jr., and Beverly D. Williams to David E. Probst for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-15-404-002; Subdivision: JOHN CUTLER ADD B: 2 L: 7 OL: P:. $55,000.00.
On 09/07/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02792 was recorded from Dana Lynn Robertson to Linda L. Anthony for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-15-413-004; Subdivision: EARP & TACKETTS ADD B: 4 L: 10 OL: P:, and EARP & TACKETTS ADD B: 4 L: 9 OL: P:. $85,000.00.
On 09/07/2021 a TRUSTEE DEED 2021R02798 was recorded from Mary J. Gaetano (Trustee) of the Declaration of Trust to Paul J. Kudrna, and Karyn M. Kudrna for property located at Parcel: 1116-11-01-101-006; Subdivision: OAK TERRACE SUBDIVISION PLAT 1 B: L: 28 OL: P:. $223,000.00.
On 09/07/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02803 was recorded from Trent W. Tackitt to Nicholas James Hutchinson for property located at Parcel: 2409-36-13-303-003; Subdivision: WINDSOR B: 8 L: 2 OL: P:, WINDSOR B: 8 L: 3 OL: P:, WINDSOR B: 8 L: 4 OL: P:, and WINDSOR B: 8 L: 5 OL: P:. $76,000.00.
On 09/07/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02814 was recorded from Tony A. Uphoff, and Deanna S. Uphoff to Tanya L. Youngman for property located at SEC: 9 TWP: 12 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NE. &0.00.
On 09/07/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R0281 was recorded from Tony A. Uphoff, and Deanna S. Uphoff to Sherri S. Tomhave for property located at SEC: 7 TWP: 12 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SW. $0.00.
On 09/08/2021 a TRUSTEE DEED 2021R02821 was recorded from Michael A. Juenger (Trustee), and Judy J. Juenger (Trustee) of the Juenger Trust to Mina Cho for property located at Parcel: 0603-03-00-200-003; SEC: 3 TWP: 13 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT:. $138,918.00.
On 09/08/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02822 was recorded from Shelia Irene Meador, Beverly Ann McQuiggan, and Vera Elaine Jordan-Heiser to Mina Cho for property located at Parcel: 0603-03-00-200-003; SEC: 3 TWP: 13 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT:. $416,754.00.
On 09/08/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02824 was recorded from Dana M. Keller, and Rick K. Keller to Dgogstewardson042820021 LLC. for property located at Parcel: 1520-35-00-300-011; SEC: 35 TWP: 10 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: SW. $85,500.00.
On 09/08/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02828 was recorded from Thomas L. Lawrence to Jeffrey S. Still, and Rachel E. Still for property located at Parcel: 0115-36-18-304-007, and 0115-36-18-307-001; Subdivision: NORTHCUTTS B: 6 L: 1 OL: P:, NORTHCUTTS B: 7 L: 2 OL: P:, and NORTHCUTTS B: 7 L: 3 OL: P:. $80,000.00.
On 09/08/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02829 was recorded from James A. Reid, and Martha P. Reid to Margurite Robison for property located at Parcel: 2013-18-05-114-002; Subdivision: CRANE & STEVENSON B: 36 L: 4 OL: P:. $70,000.00.
On 09/08/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02831 was recorded from Dennis D. Christner, and Sharon D. Chupp to Paul Kevin McKittrick for property located at Parcel: 0319-09-00-100-004; SEC: 9 TWP: 10 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NE NW, and SEC: 9 TWP: 10 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NW NE. $663,617.00.
On 09/08/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R02833 was recorded from Amber R. Hinton NKA Amber R. Gill to Otis E. Hinton for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-20-403-007; Subdivision: CUTLER & RENSHAW B: 5 L: 1 OL: P:, and CUTLER & RENSHAW B: 5 L: 2 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 09/09/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R02836 was recorded from EJ Water Cooperative Inc. to Brian R. Green, and Pamela L. Green for property located at SEC: 9 TWP: 11 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SW SW. $0.00.
On 09/09/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02841 was recorded from Lee Slater, and Elizabeth Slater to Lisa M. Doss for property located at SEC: 36 TWP: 12 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: NW. $0.00.
On 09/09/2021 a TRUSTEE DEED 2021R02842 was recorded from James C. Pride (Trustee) of the James C. Pride Trust, Michelle L. Pride (Trustee) of the Michelle L. Pride Trust to Grover L. Robison Jr., and Betty J. Bussman for property located at Parcel: 1116-11-04-101-008; Subdivision: OAK TERRACE VILLAGE HOMES B: L: 357 OL: P:. $193,000.00.
On 09/09/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02847 was recorded from Lisa Doss to Randallee Wallace, and Gina Wallace for property located at Parcel: 2409-36-05-105-001, and 2409-36-05-105-002; Subdivision: LEE SLATER 2ND SUB B: L: 41 OL: P:, and LEE SLATER 2ND SUB B: L: 42 OL: P:. $123,500.00.
On 09/10/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R0254 was recorded from Gerald Fearday, Dean Fearday, Dan Fearday, Jeanette Niebrugge AKA Jeanette Fearday, Martha Boarman, David Fearday, and Mary Sue Cardinal to David Fearday, and Lisa Fearday for property located at Parcel: 0221-23-00-100-010; SEC: 23 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SE NW. $0.00.
On 09/10/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R02855 was recorded from Dean Fearday to David Fearday, and Lisa Fearday for property located at Parcel: 0221-23-00-100-010; SEC: 23 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SE NW. $0.00.
On 09/10/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R02856 was recorded from David Fearday AKA Dave Fearday, and Lisa Fearday to David Fearday AKA Dave Fearday, and Lisa Fearday for property located at Parcel: 0221-23-00-100-010; SEC: 23 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SE NW. $0.00.
On 09/10/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02860 was recorded from Ramona M. Ingram (Deceased), Larry Ingram, Thomas Ingram, Karen Yeakel, Timothy Ingram, Joan Brown, Guy Ingram, Charlotte Agney, Alec Ingram, Janet Kasten FKA Janis Feaster, and Debra Edwards to Charlotte Agney for property located at Parcel: 2409-36-17-302-006; Subdivision: WINDSOR B: 26 L: 3 OL: P:, and WINDSOR B: 26 L: 4 OL: P:. $13,500.00.
On 09/10/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02864 was recorded from Otto Chad Cooley, and Violet M. Cooley to Bridgette Cooley, and Chad Morell for property located at Parcel: 2311-23-05-102-008; Subdivision: WM E MCCORMICK ADD B: 1 L: 10 OL: P:, and WM E MCCORMICK ADD B: 1 L: 11 OL: P:. $65,000.00.
On 09/10/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02866 was recorded from Eric D. Bennett to Robert S. Vaughn for property located at Parcel: 2409-36-10-111-013; Subdivision: WINDSOR B: 4 L: 10 OL: P:, and WINDSOR B: 4 L: 11 OL: P:. $2,000.00.
On 09/10/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02870 was recorded from Jerry Schrempf, and Wendy S. Schrempf to Tracy S. Burgess for property located at Parcel: 2409-31-00-300-022; SEC: 31 TWP: 12 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: SW. $30,000.00.
On 09/10/2021 a DEED 2021R02872 was recorded from Shelby County Trustee to Larry Parks for property located at Parcel: 0723-16-18-311-002; Subdivision: HERRICK B: 15 L: 10 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 09/10/2021 a DEED 2021R02873 was recorded from Shelby County Trustee to Sherry Middleton, and Larry Parks for property located at Parcel: 1520-34-18-310-005; Subdivision: DAVIS M DUDDLESTON ADD STEWARDSON LT 10-11 CORYDON WEED B: 3 L: 3 OL: P:, DAVIS M DUDDLESTON ADD STEWARDSON LT 10-11 CORYDON WEED B: 3 L: 4 OL: P:, DAVIS M DUDDLESTON ADD STEWARDSON LT 10-11 CORYDON WEED B: 3 L: 5 OL: P:, DAVIS M DUDDLESTON ADD STEWARDSON LT 10-11 CORYDON WEED B: 3 L: 6 OL: P:, DAVIS M DUDDLESTON ADD STEWARDSON LT 10-11 CORYDON WEED B: 3 L: 7 OL: P:, and DAVIS M DUDDLESTON ADD STEWARDSON LT 10-11 CORYDON WEED B: 3 L: 8 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 09/10/2021 a DEED 2021R02874 was recorded from Shelby County Trustee to the City of Shelbyville for property located at 1812-13-08-211-007; Subdivision: CITIZENS ADD B: 16 L: 6 OL: P:. $0.00.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.