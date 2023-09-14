The Effingham County Jail reported the following:
Teutopolis police arrested Raul C. Carrillo, 37, Montrose, on Sept. 12 on a charge of driving while license revoked.
Effingham County deputies arrested Danna Hardesty, 39, Newton, on Sept. 13 in Edgewood on a Berrien County, Michigan warrant for failure to pay child support.
Effingham police arrested Daniel Langham, 22, Effingham, on Sept. 13 on a charge of retail theft.
Effingham police arrested Jacqualyn Mankowski, 49, Edgewood, on Sept. 13 on a charge of criminal trespass to real property.
