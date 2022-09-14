September 2, 2022 – September 9, 2022
On 09/02/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R02326 was recorded from Torrie Antrim to Aaron D. Antrim for property located at Parcel: 1526-13-00-400-008; Tract: SEC: 13 TWP: 9 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: NE SE. $0.00.
On 09/02/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02331 was recorded from Julie A. Wilson to John B. Buzzard, and Kip W. Buzzard for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-17-303-001; Subdivision: CRANE & STEVENSON B: 11 L: 3 OL: P:. $150,000.00.
On 09/02/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02332 was recorded from Patricia A. Davin, and Kristi Davin to Albert W. Small, Judith A. Small, Aaron Small, and Elizabeth Small for property located at Parcel: 1812-06-00-300-001; Tract: SEC: 6 TWP: 11 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SE SW, and SEC: 6 TWP: 11 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SW. $460,440.00.
On 09/02/2022 a SPECIAL DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02334 was recorded from Dynasty Funding Llc. to Krystal S. Nordhaus for property located at Parcel: 0524-04-16-402-004; Subdivision: COWDEN B: 3 L: 10 OL: P:, and COWDEN B: 3 L: 9 OL: P:. $22,500.00.
On 09/06/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02337 was recorded from Richard S. Harris, and Suzanne D. Harris to Lantz Cornett, and Kaitlin Cornett for property located at Parcel: 0319-16-00-100-001; Tract: SEC: 16 TWP: 10 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NW. $320,000.00.
On 09/06/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02343 was recorded from Kevin A. Edwards to Jordan A. Bloemer, and Margaret K. Roehrs for property located at Parcel: 1614-35-09-103-002, and 1614-35-09-103-003; Subdivision: L A STORM ADD STRASBURG B: 3 L: 6 OL: P:, L A STORM ADD STRASBURG B: 3 L: 7 OL: P:, and L A STORM ADD STRASBURG B: 3 L: 8 OL: P:. $98,000.00.
On 09/06/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02345 was recorded from Peter J. Gour to Bruk Michael for property located at Parcel: 0723-16-18-307-023; Subdivision: HERRICK B: 10 L: OL: P:. $45,000.00.
On 09/06/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02346 was recorded from Scott Walthes, and Ivy Walthes to Alex McWhorter for property located at Parcel: 2127-14-07-203-011; Subdivision: SIGEL STATION B: 15 L: 4 OL: P:. $3,000.00.
On 09/06/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02352 was recorded from William J. Hoene, and Marlene A. Hoene to Drew M. Hoene, and Morgan L. Hoene for property located at Parcel: 2127-09-00-200-008, and 2127-09-00-200-009; Tract: SEC: 9 TWP: 9 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SE NE. $392,000.00.
On 09/06/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02353 was recorded from William J. Hoene, and Marlene A. Hoene to Grant D. Hoene, and Jamie J. Hoene for property located at Parcel: 2127-10-00-100-006; Tract: SEC: 10 TWP: 9 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NW NW. $30,000.00.
On 09/06/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02362 was recorded from Nancy Ann Hudson AKA Nancy A. Hudson, Bari Lynn Phipps, Connie Sue Perry, Lori Ann Norfleet, and Bradley Wilson Hudson to Patrick Gillespie, and Deborah Gillespie for property located at Parcel: 2013-18-05-108-004; Subdivision: MOULTON B: 13 L: 1 OL: P:. $200,000.00.
On 09/06/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02368 was recorded from John D. Helton, and Pamela L. Helton to Gabriel James Allen, and Marcail Jean Allen for property located at Parcel: 1520-06-00-200-002; Tract: SEC: 6 TWP: 10 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: NE. $126,000.00.
On 09/06/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02371 was recorded from Debra K. Maretti, and Bradley L. Phegley, Barbara Phegley, Krista Hendris, and Lori Ruot to Aaron R. Kern, and Mary J. Kern for property located at Parcel: 1812-13-12-208-002; Subdivision: MOULTON B: 36 L: 4 OL: P:. $79,900.00.
On 09/06/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02373 was recorded from Tracy L. Williams to Ernest Bianchetta, and Jana Bianchetta for property located at Parcel: 1208-34-00-300-033, 1208-34-00-300-038, and 1208-34-00-300-039; Tract: SEC: 34 TWP: 12 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SW SW. $110,000.00.
On 09/06/2022 an EXECUTOR DEED 2022R02374 was recorded from Michael Steven Reed, and Edwin Paul Reed (Deceased) to Gregory Curtis Reed, and Patricia Lynn Greene for property located at Parcel: 1116-22-00-100-002, and 1116-27-00-100-001; Tract: SEC: 22 TWP: 10 RNG: 1 GOVTLOT: NW SW, and SEC: 27 TWP: 10 RNG: 1 GOVTLOT: NW. $0.00.
On 09/07/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02380 was recorded from Jeffery Rhaul Hale to Rhett Rincker, and Rylan Rincker for property located at Parcel: 2409-28-00-300-007; Tract: SEC: 28 TWP: 12 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: NE SW. $180,000.00.
On 09/08/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R02385 was recorded from Jacob W. Highland to Vitale Family Restaurants Inc. for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-20-408-004; Subdivision: CUTLER & RENSHAW B: 8 L: 9 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 09/08/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R02386 was recorded from Prospect Bank, FKA Edgar County Bank and Trust Co., and Trust No. 255-470 to Vitale Family Restaurants Inc. for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-20-408-004; Subdivision: CUTLER & RENSHAW B: 8 L: 10 OL: P:, and CUTLER & RENSHAW B: 8 L: 9 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 09/08/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R02389 was recorded from Phyllis J. Shuff to Phyllis J. Shuff, and Kenneth Randall Shuff for property located at Tract: SEC: 26 TWP: 10 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SE. $0.00.
On 09/09/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R02395 was recorded from Crystal E. Stewart to Mitchell Stewart for property located at Tract: SEC: 5 TWP: 10 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: SW NW. $0.00.
On 09/09/2022 a CEMETERY DEED 2022R02403 was recorded from City of Shelbyville, and Glenwood Cemetery to G. Michael Rutledge, and Donna D. Rutledge. $0.00.
