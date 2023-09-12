The Effingham County Jail reported the following:
Effingham County deputies arrested Ray W. Pruett, 41, Stewardson, on Sept. 11 in Effingham on an Effingham County warrant for driving without a license and a Henry County, MO warrant for vehicle theft.
Effingham police arrested Mindy L. Pinkerton, 33, Effingham, on Sept. 11 an Effingham County Problem Solving Court warrant.
Effingham police arrested Samuel J. Tolbert, 28, Mattoon, on Sept. 11 on a charge of obstructing identification and Coles County warrant for failure to appear on charges of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and failure to stop after an accident with an unattended vehicle.
