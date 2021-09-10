The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested Brendan M. Kemme, 24, Effingham, on an Effingham County mittimus for transfer to the Illinois Department of Corrections to serve a 42 month sentence for possession of stolen firearm.
Effingham police arrested Haley S. Dust, 31, Effingham, on a charge of domestic battery. Dust remained jailed at last report.
Effingham police arrested Jason M. Longoria, 48, Effingham, on a charge of domestic battery. Longoria remained jailed at last report.
