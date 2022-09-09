The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
• At 1:00 P.M. Sept. 4 north of the intersection of Third and Evergreen a vehicle driven by Jeffrey B. Stevenson, 59, St. Joseph, struck a deer.
• At 8:31 A.M. Sept. 7 at the intersection of Wabash and Fourth a vehicle driven by Brian D. Drees, 54, Teutopolis, struck a vehicle driven by William R. Springer, 85, Effingham. Springer sustained injuries but refused treatment. Drees was ticketed for Disobeying Traffic Control Device.
