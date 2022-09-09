The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:

• Illinois State Police arrested Dejuan E. Hovis, 32, St. Elmo, Sept. 8 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of driving while license suspended. Hovis posted $150 and was released.

• Effingham County Deputies arrested Jeffrey J. Myers, 30 Effingham, Sept. 8 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court. Myers was in jail at last check.

• Effingham County Deputies arrested Jordan J. Kollman, 25, Effingham, Sept. 8 on an Effingham County Problem Solving Court warrant. Kollman was in jail at last check.

• Effingham City Police arrested Colton A. Hall, 24, Effingham, Sept. 9 on an Effingham County Problem Solving Court warrant for failure to abide by terms and conditions. Hall was in jail at last check.

 

