The Effingham County Jail reported the following:
Effingham County deputies arrested Shannon R. Pinell, 42, Kinmundy, in Effingham on Sept. 7 on an Effingham County warrant for contempt of court.
Effingham County deputies arrested Raymond H. Feltner, 32, no address, in Effingham on Sept. 7 on an Effingham County warrant for contempt of court.
Effingham police arrested Sean E. Morris, 50, Shumway, on Sept. 7 on a charge of criminal trespass to real property.
Effingham County deputies arrested Stephen P. Simpson, 51, Effingham, in Dieterich on Sept. 7 on charges of DUI and driving while license revoked.
