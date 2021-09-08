August 27, 2021 – September 3, 2021
On 08/27/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R02663 was recorded from Douglas Ross Bell to Susan Jane Bell for property located at SEC: 5 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SE SE. $0.00.
On 08/27/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 20221R02666 was recorded from Dennis D. Christner, and Sharon D. Chupp to Caleb J. Clark for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-07-204-006; Subdivision: C C SCOVILS 1ST ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 4 L: 16 OL: P:, and C C SCOVILS 1ST ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 4 L: 17 OL: P:. $129,000.00.
On 08/27/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02668 was recorded from Joetta M. Bordner, Denis C. Schmitz, Carolyn M. Ginger, Charlotte M. Bailey, and Donald E. Schmitz to Brandon Bordner for property located at Parcel: 1122-11-00-200-004; SEC: 11 TWP: 9 RNG: 1 GOVTLOT: NE. $272,000.00.
On 08/27/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R02670 was recorded from Jerry Hanneken AKA Jerry L. Hanneken to Jerry L. Hanneken, and Vickie L. Hanneken for property located at Parcel: 1812-15-00-400-003; SEC: 15 TWP: 11 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SE SE SE. $0.00.
On 08/30/2021 a TRUSTEE DEED 2021R02672 was recorded from Jeffrey D. Gaither (Trustee) of the MKG Trust to Jeffrey D. Gaither, and Tami R. Gaither for property located at Parcel: 1302-21-00-100-003, 1302-21-00-300-003, 1302-21-00-300-005, and 1302-21-00-300-007; SEC: 21 TWP: 14 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SW, SEC: 21 TWP: 14 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NW SW, and SEC: 21 TWP: 14 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NW.$0.00.
On 08/30/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R02673 was recorded from S. Keith Foor, and Sandra S. Foor to Jason A. Foor for property located at SEC: 24 TWP: 11 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SW. $0.00.
On 08/30/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R02674 was recorded from S. Keith Foor, and Sandra S. Foor to Nathan B. Foor for property located at SEC: 24 TWP: 11 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SW. $0.00.
On 08/30/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R02675 was recorded from S. Keith Foor, and Sandra S. Foor to Nicholas R. Foor for property located at SEC: 24 TWP: 11 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SW. $0.00.
On 08/30/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 202102676 was recorded from S. Keith Foor, and Sandra S. Foor to Neil T. Foor for property located at SEC: 24 TWP: 11 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SW.$0.00.
On 08/30/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R02685 was recorded from David Johnson to David Johnson (Trustee), and Marcia Johnson (Trustee) of the Marcia Johnson Trust, and the David Johnson Trust for property located at Parcel: 2409-08-00-100-024; SEC: 8 TWP: 12 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: NW. $0.00.
On 08/30/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R02686 was recorded from David Johnson, and Marcia Johnson to David Johnson (Trustee) of the David Johnson Trust, and Marcia Johnson (Trustee) of the Marcia Johnson Trust for property located at Parcel: 2409-08-00-100-016; SEC: 8 TWP: 12 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: NW. $0.00.
On 08/30/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R02687 was recorded from David Johnson, and Marcia Johnson to David Johnson (Trustee), and Marcia Johnson (Trustee) of the Marcia Johnson Trust and the David Johnson Trust for property located at Parcel: 2409-08-00-100-023; SEC: 8 TWP: 12 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: NW. $0.00.
On 08/30/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R02688 was recorded from David Johnson, and Marcia Johnson to David Johnson (Trustee) of the David Johnson Trust, and Marcia Johnson (Trustee) of the Marcia Johnson Trust for property located at Parcel: 2409-08-00-100-020; SEC: 8 TWP: 12 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: NW. $0.00.
On 08/30/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R02689 was recorded from David Johnson, and Marcia Johnson to David Johnson (Trustee) of the David Johnson Trust, and Marcia Johnson (Trustee) of the Marcia Johnson Trust for property located at Parcel: 2409-08-00-100-008; SEC: 8 TWP: 12 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: NW, SEC: 8 TWP: 12 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: NW NW, and SEC: 8 TWP: 12 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: SW NW. $0.00.
On 08/30/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02690 was recorded from Shane Corley, and Amie Corley to the Estate of Linda L. Kessel for property located at Parcel: 1208-31-04-402-004; Subdivision: HICKORY POINT B: L: 6 OL: P:. $2,000.00.
On 08/30/2021 a DEED OF EXECUTRO 2021R02691 was recorded from Christina Y. Biddle, Jay E. Cook, and Linda L. Kessel (Deceased) to Erin L. Miller for property located at Parcel: 1208-31-04-402-004, and 1208-31-04-402-005; Subdivision: HICKORY POINT B: L: 5 OL: P:, and HICKORY POINT B: L: 6 OL: P:. $148,000.00.
On 08/30/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02694 was recorded from Devon C. Haag to Michael J. Price, and Jerri E. M. Price for property located at Parcel: 2013-18-05-103-002; Subdivision: DW MARKS BLK 26 CRANE & STEVENSON B: L: 5 OL: P:, and DW MARKS BLK 26 CRANE & STEVENSON B: L: 6 OL: P:. $87,000.00.
On 08/30/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02696 was recorded from Timothy L. Prosser to Skydan Equity Partners LLC. for property located at Parcel: 0417-03-00-100-002; SEC: 3 TWP: 10 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NE NW. $116,700.00.
On 08/30/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02697 was recorded from Larry R. McCarrey, and Cheryl A. McCarrey to Brandon McCarrey for property located at Parcel: 1208-21-00-400-012; SEC: 21 TWP: 12 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SE SE. $110,000.00.
On 08/30/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02796 was recorded from Ray C. Buhrmester, and Vickie S. Buhrmester to Bo C. Buhrmester for property located at SEC: 17 TWP: 10 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SE SE. $0.00.
On 09/01/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02719 was recorded from James R. Nichols, and Jan E. Nichols to Todd Wiegel, and Cody Sundeen for property located at Parcel: 0115-36-14-302-005, and 0115-36-14-302-012; Subdivision: NORTHCUTTS B: 1 L: 13 OL: P:, NORTHCUTTS B: 1 L: 14 OL: P:, and NORTHCUTTS B: 1 L: 18 OL: P:. $50,000.00.
On 09/02/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02740 was recorded from Peter J. Gour to Kris K. Kersey, and Stacey J. Kersey for property located at Parcel: 0723-16-18-307-011; Subdivision: HERRICK B: 10 L: 1 OL: P:. $15,000.00.
On 09/02/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02742 was recorded from Melvin G. Shipman, and Nancy J. Shipman to Tyler Wilson, and Alyssa Wilson for property located at Parcel: 1001-21-00-100-017; SEC: 21 TWP: 14 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SW NW. $50,000.00.
On 09/02/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R02746 was recorded from Brandon E. Geer to Brandon E. Geer, and Shana Marie Geer for property located at Parcel: 2013-18-07-201-008; Subdivision: THOMAS LEWIS B: 4 L: 8 OL: P:, and THOMAS LEWIS B: 4 L: 9 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 09/02/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02748 was recorded from Tommy S. Page to Dalton Gatton, and Ashley Gatton for property located at Parcel: 0319-10-06-102-004, and 0319-10-06-102-006; Subdivision: CLARKSBURG B: 2 L: 3 OL: P:, and CLARKSBURG B: 2 L: 4 OL: P:. $48,500.00.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.