The Effingham County Jail reported the following:
Effingham County deputies arrested Heidi M. Hood, 33, Toledo, on Sept. 5 in Effingham on charges of possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, and and Effingham County failure to appear warrant for possession of meth.
Effingham police arrested Bryn A. Clemens, 30, Stewardson, on Sept. 5 on charges of possession of a controlled substance and retail theft.
Effingham police arrested Chad M. Berg, 41, Effingham, on Sept. 5 on a charge of violating an order of protection.
Effingham police arrested Shane M. Hall, 41, Effingham, on Sept. 6 on charges of aggravated domestic battery and unlawful restraint.
Effingham police arrested Presley R. Randolph, 25, Effingham, on Sept. 6 on a charge of domestic battery.
Effingham police arrested Gina M. Wiesike, 35, Effingham, on Sept. 6 on a charge of domestic battery.
