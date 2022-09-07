August 26, 2022 – September 2, 2022
On 08/26/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02268 was recorded from Amanda Tillman AKA Amanda Tillman-Palz to Chad W. McLain for property located at Parcel: 1208-03-05-107-007; Subdivision: VILLAGE OF FINDLAY B: 7 L: 16 OL: P:, and VILLAGE OF FINDLAY B: 7 L: 17 OL: P:. $59,900.00.
On 08/26/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02270 was recorded from Andrew Duncan to Nancy K. Olsen (Trustee) of the Nancy K. Olsen Trust for property located at Parcel: 2409-36-09-106-001; Subdivision: BRUCE VORIS MIDDLESWORTH ADD WINDSOR B: 10 L: OL: P:. $130,000.00.
On 08/26/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R02272 was recorded from Robby L. Shuff to Robby Lynn Shuff (Trustee) of the Robby L. Shuff Trust for property located at Parcel: 2013-28-00-100-005; Tract: SEC: 28 TWP: 11 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SE NW. $0.00.
On 08/26/2022 an EXECUTOR DEED 2022R02275 was recorded from Sharon J. Grieco, David Tabbert, and Deloris J. Tabbert (Deceased) to Matthew Tabbert for property located at Parcel: 1520-17-00-200-007; Tract: SEC: 17 TWP: 10 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: NE. $158,500.00.
On 08/26/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02279 was recorded from Jeff D. Getz, and Judy K. Getz to Pharryn Hambrecht for property located at Parcel: 1208-28-00-200-028; Tract: SEC: 28 TWP: 12 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NW NE. $169,000.00.
On 08/29/2022 a TRUSTEE DEED 2022R02288 was recorded from Ray L. Buhrmester (Trustee), and Tona P. Buhrmester (Trustee) of the Raytona Trust to Ray L. Buhrmester, and Tona P. Buhrmester for property located at Tract: SEC: 26 TWP: 11 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SW SE. $0.00.
On 08/29/2022 a SHERIFF DEED 2022R02291 was recorded from Shelby County Sheriff Brian McReynolds, and Melissa Nunamaker to Regions Bank DBA Regions Mortgage for property located at Parcel: 2409-36-18-312-010; Subdivision: BRUCE VORIS MIDDLESWORTH ADD WINDSOR B: 27 L: OL: P:. $13,875.00.
On 08/30/2022 an ADMINISTRATOR DEED 2022R02297 was recorded from Loretta Evans (Administrator), and Patricia Ann Honaker (Deceased) to Robert Allen Nicholson, and Andrea Lynn Nicholson for property located at Parcel: 1208-03-05-114-002; Subdivision: VILLAGE OF FINDLAY B: 15 L: 7 OL: P:, and VILLAGE OF FINDLAY B: 15 L: 8 OL: P:. $28,000.00.
On 08/30/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R02298 was recorded from Linda K. Decker to Joseph Price for property located at Parcel: 0819-34-12-204-002; Subdivision: GEO MOORES ADD MODE B: 5 L: 1 OL: P:, GEO MOORES ADD MODE B: 5 L: 2 OL: P:, and GEO MOORES ADD MODE B: 5 L: 3 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 08/30/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R02299 was recorded from Linda K. Decker FKA Linda Price to Barrett Price for property located at Parcel: 0819-34-12-204-003; Subdivision: GEO MOORES ADD MODE B: 5 L: 4 OL: P:, GEO MOORES ADD MODE B: 5 L: 5 OL: P:, and GEO MOORES ADD MODE B: 5 L: 6 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 08/30/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02303 was recorded from David E. Cole, and Twylah D. Cole to Thomas Muffick for property located at Parcel: 2311-22-08-203-002; Subdivision: TOWER HILL B: 2 L: 10 OL: P:, and TOWER HILL B: 2 L: 9 OL: P:. $94,000.00.
On 08/31/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02308 was recorded from Ethel I Owens Wagner to Corey Perry, and Emily Perry for property located at Parcel: 0918-07-00-200-010; Tract: SEC: 7 TWP: 10 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NE NE. $219,900.00.
On 09/01/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R02311 was recorded from John A. Chambers to John A. Chambers (Trustee) of the John A. Chambers Trust for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-10-111-001; Subdivision: FAIRVIEW ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 1 L: 1 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 09/01/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02312 was recorded from Timothy W. Keeling, and Leslie A. Keeling to Todd E. Hawkins, and Lisa Renee Hawkins for property located at Parcel: 1001-29-14-303-007; Subdivision: EAST PLAINS 2ND ADD B: L: 16 OL: P:, and EAST PLAINS 2ND ADD B: L: 17 OL: P:. $195,000.00.
On 09/01/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02325 was recorded from Kevin M. Laughlin, and Debra L. Laughlin to Dixie D. Ladd (Trustee) of the Dixie D. Ladd Trust for property located at Parcel: 1812-13-08-212-003; Subdivision: CITIZENS ADD B: 15 L: 2 OL: P:. $65,000.00.
On 09/02/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R02326 was recorded from Torrie Antrim to Aaron E. Antrim for property located at Parcel: 1526-13-00-400-008; Tract: SEC: 13 TWP: 9 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: NE SE. $0.00.
On 09/02/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02331 was recorded from Julie A. Wilson to John B. Buzzard, and Kip W. Buzzard for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-17-303-001; Subdivision: CRANE & STEVENSON B: 11 L: 3 OL: P:. $150,000.00.
On 09/02/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02332 was recorded from Patricia A. Davin, and Kristi Davin to Albert W. Small, Judith A. Small, Aaron W. Small, and Elizabeth Small for property located at Parcel: 1812-06-00-300-001; Tract: SEC: 6 TWP: 11 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SE SW, and SEC: 6 TWP: 11 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SW. $460,440.00.
On m09/02/2022 a SPECIAL DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02334 was recorded from Dynasty Funding Llc. to Krystle S. Nordhaus for property located at Parcel: 0524-04-16-402-004; Subdivision: COWDEN B: 3 L: 10 OL: P:, and COWDEN B: 3 L: 9 OL: P:. $22,500.00.
