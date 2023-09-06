August 18, 2023- August 25, 2023
On 08/18/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R02037 was recorded from Tomstan Partnership to Trent J. Moore, Diane E. Moore, David E. Falk, and Angela M. Falk for property located at Parcel: 1208-01-01-101-004, and 1208-01-01-101-010; Subdivision: MARINA CROSSING B: L: 10 OL: P:, and MARINA CROSSING B: L: 4 OL: P:. $34,000.00.
On 08/18/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R02038 was recorded from Tomstan Partnership to Trent J. Moore, and Diane E. Moore for property located at Parcel: 1208-01-01-101-009; Subdivision: MARINA CROSSING B: L: 9 OL: P:. $19,500.00.
On 08/18/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R02039 was recorded from Jason Hall, and Heidi Hall to Karla Dixon, and Jeremy Dixon for property located at Parcel: 1208-31-04-402-006; Subdivision: HICKORY POINT B: L: 4 OL: P:. $170,000.00.
On 08/21/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02047 was recorded from David Jordan to Henry P. Hoffman for property located at Parcel: 1001-31-08-209-006; Subdivision: PRESCOTTS 3RD ADD MOWEAQUA B: 1 L: 1 OL: P:, and PRESCOTTS 3RD ADD MOWEAQUA B: 1 L: 2 OL: P:. $115,500.00.
On 08/21/2023 an ADMINISTRATIVE DEED 2022R02056 was recorded from Christina Rauch (Administrator), and Steven E. Rauch (Deceased) to Mark A. Rauch, and Kelly L. Rauch for property located at Parcel: 0723-17-00-200-010; Tract: SEC: 17 TWP: 9 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SE NE. $23,000.00.
On 08/21/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02057 was recorded from Tony A. Uphoff, and Deanna S. Uphoff to Tanya Youngman for property located at Parcel: 1208-10-00-100-006, and 1208-10-00-300-003; Tract: SEC: 10 TWP: 12 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NW, SEC: 10 TWP: 12 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NW NW, and SEC: 10 TWP: 12 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SE SW. $0.00.
On 08/21/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02058 was recorded from Tony A. Uphoff, and Deanna S. Uphoff to Sherri Tomhave, and Tanya Youngman for property located at Parcel: 1208-03-00-200-002; Tract: SEC: 3 TWP: 12 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NW NE. $0.00.
On 08/21/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02059 was recorded from Tony A. Uphoff, and Deanna S. Uphoff to Sherri Tomhave for property located at Parcel: 1208-03-00-400-002, and 1208-07-00-300-002; Tract: SEC: 3 TWP: 12 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NE SE, and SEC: 7 TWP: 12 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SW. $0.00.
On 08/21/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02060 was recorded from Tony A. Uphoff, and Deanna S. Uphoff to Troy Uphoff, and Trent Uphoff for property located at Parcel: 1208-22-00-100-004; Tract: SEC: 22 TWP: 12 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SE NW. $0.00.
On 08/22/2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R02061 was recorded from Karen Lay to Keith A. Lay for property located at Parcel: 2311-22-07-206-007; Subdivision: TOWER HILL B: 4 L: 4 OL: P:, TOWER HILL B: 4 L: 5 OL: P:, and TOWER HILL B: 4 L: 6 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 08/22/2023 a TRUSTEE DEED 2022R02063 was recorded from Robert V. Mitchell Jur (Trustee), and Marilyn B. Mitchell (Trustee) of the Mitchell Trust to Dixie D. Ladd (Trustee) of the Dixie D. Ladd Trust for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-12-205-001; Subdivision: C C SCOVILS 2ND ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 6 L: 6 OL: P:, and C C SCOVILS 2ND ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 6 L: 7 OL: P:. $290,000.00.
On 08/22/2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R02064 was recorded from Charles Lee Stanley, and Elizabeth Stanley to Lynette M. McReynolds for property located at Subdivision: SPRING CREEK ESTATES B: L: 8 OL: P:, and SPRING CREEK ESTATES B: L: 9 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 08/23/2023 an EXECUTOR DEED 2022R02075 was recorded from Shelby County State Bank Executor, and Jon M. Phipps (Deceased) to Bill Linville for property located at Parcel: 2409-36-11-210-007; Subdivision: BRUCE VORIS MIDDLESWORTH ADD WINDSOR B: 37 L: OL: P:. $40,000.00.
On 08/23/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02080 was recorded from Norma J. Rever to George L. Rever, and Mackenzie Rever for property located at Parcel: 1116-02-00-100-003; Tract: SEC: 2 TWP: 10 RNG: 1 GOVTLOT: NW. $140,000.00.
On 08/25/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02103 was recorded from Kyle D. Peadro to Carissa Michelle Forster for property located at Parcel: 1208-04-08-217-008; Tract: SEC: 4 TWP: 12 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NE NE. $58,300.00.
