The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported:
Crash Reports:
Wednesday, Sept. 2
At 7:48 a.m. at the intersection of Henrietta and West Fayette Avenue, a vehicle driven by Julie A. Zeigler, 42, Watson, pulled into the path of and was struck by a vehicle driven by Mark. C. Schmnidt, 27, Effingham. Zeigler sustained injuries and transported to HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital by ambulance for treatment.
Citations Issued:
Tuesday, Sept. 1
Daniel W. Hoyer, 34, Effingham, was cited for disobeying a traffic control device.
Wednesday, Sept. 2
Mitchell D. Tuttle, 22, Effingham, was cited for robbery and aggravated battery.
Thursday, Sept. 3
A 17-year-old juvenile from Effingham, was cited for domestic battery.
