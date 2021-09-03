The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
• Effingham City Police arrested Cory M. Hagan, 28, Effingham, Sept. 2 on a charge of possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine. Hagan was given a notice to appear in court and was released.
• Effingham County Deputies arrested Mindy L. Pinkerton, 31, Effingham, Sept. 2 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court for the original charge of trespass to land. Pinkerton was given a notice to appear in court and was released.
• Effingham County Deputies arrested Jasmine A. Meyer, 19, Effingham, Sept. 2 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of aggravated battery in a public place. Meyer posted $425 and was released.
• Illinois State Police arrested Gregory R. Davis, 33, Crete, Sept. 3 on a charge of violation of an order of protection. Davis was given a notice to appear in court and was released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.