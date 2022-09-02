The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
• Beau A. Davis, 26, Casey, was cited Aug. 31 for Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine more than 5 grams but not more than 15 grams and Possession of Methamphetamine more than 5 grams but not more than 15 grams.
• Kenneth R. Lowe, 50, Effingham, was cited Aug. 31 for Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine more than 5 grams but not more than 15 grams.
• Jason W. Struble, 22, Brownstown, was cited Sept. 1 for Aggravated Battery to a Nurse.
• Marvus L. Jefferson, 27, Effingham, was cited Sept. 1 for Battery No Valid Driver’s License.
