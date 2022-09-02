The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
• Effingham County Deputies arrested Abby L. Klitzing, 27, Altamont, Sept. 1 on a Moultrie County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of possession of methamphetamine. Klitzing was in jail at last check.
• Effingham County Deputies arrested Katlin A. Hollingshead, 21, Kinmundy, Sept. 1 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of battery. Hollingshead posted $225 and was released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.