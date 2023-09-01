The Effingham County Jail reported the following:
Effingham County deputies arrested Christopher M. Kozak, 33, Vandalia, on Aug. 31 in Effingham on a Bond County warrant for domestic violence and possession of cannabis.
Effingham County deputies arrested Josh R. Lister, 44, Ingraham, Illinois, on Sept. 1 in Effingham on an Effinham County attachment for contempt.
Effingham County deputies arrested Raymond S. White, 47, Dieterich, on Sept. 1 in Watson on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of less than 5 grams of meth, possession of a weapon by a felon, driving while license suspended, suspended registration, operation of an uninsured motor vehicle and an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear on a charge of battery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.