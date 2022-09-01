August 19, 2022 – August 26, 2022
On 08/19/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R02201 was recorded from Raymond F. Clagg to Greggory Clagg, and Michl Clagg for property located at Tract: SEC: 13 TWP: 11 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NW. $0.00.
On 08/19/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02206 was recorded from Alva J. Allen, and Debra L. Allen to Jeremy M. Prater, and Ashley N. Prater for property located at Parcel: 0723-16-14-304-013; Subdivision: MRS M M BASYES 1ST ADD HERRICK B: 1 L: 11 OL: P:, MRS M M BASYES 1ST ADD HERRICK B: 1 L: 12 OL: P:, MRS M M BASYES 1ST ADD HERRICK B: 1 L: 13 OL: P:, and MRS M M BASYES 1ST ADD HERRICK B: 1 L: 14 OL: P:. $12,000.00.
On 08/19/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02208 was recorded from Homer Junior Carlisle AKA H. Junior Carlisle, and B. Jane Carlisle to Crystal L. Hortenstine for property located at Parcel: 0723-16-14-301-008, and 0723-16-14-301-009; Subdivision: MRS M M BASYES 1ST ADD HERRICK B: 4 L: 3 OL: P:, and MRS M M BASYES 1ST ADD HERRICK B: 4 L: 4 OL: P:. $19,881.52.
On 08/19/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02209 was recorded from Homer Junior Carlisle, and B. Jane Carlisle AKA Jane Carlisle to Anthony L. Carlisle for property located at Parcel: 0723-16-14-303-010, and 0723-16-14-304-006; Subdivision: MRS M M BASYES 1ST ADD HERRICK B: 1 L: 15 OL: P:, MRS M M BASYES 1ST ADD HERRICK B: 1 L: 16 OL: P:, MRS M M BASYES 1ST ADD HERRICK B: 2 L: 1 OL: P:, and MRS M M BASYES 1ST ADD HERRICK B: 2 L: 2 OL: P:. $19,881.53.
On 08/19/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02211 was recorded from Lance Macklin to Stefanie A. Ethridge for property located at Parcel: 2013-18-10-104-013; Subdivision: RIVERVIEW ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 6 L: 23 OL: P:, RIVERVIEW ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 6 L: 24 OL: P:, RIVERVIEW ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 6 L: 25 OL: P:, and RIVERVIEW ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 6 L: 26 OL: P:. $119,000.00.
On 08/19/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02213 was recorded from Gregory Lee Stretch to Brittany N. Carry for property located at Parcel: 1208-32-00-200-009, and 1208-32-00-200-014; Subdivision: SMITH B: L: 12 OL: P:, and SMITH B: L: 13 OL: P:. $249,000.00.
On 08/19/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02219 was recorded from Fox & Austin Masonry & Concrete Construction Inc. to Patricia A. Jenkins, and James Taylor for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-21-201-014; Subdivision: NORTH POINT ADDITION B: L: 11 OL: P:. $120,000.00.
On 08/22/2022 a TRUSTEE DEED 2022R02222 was recorded from David Lee Collins (Trustee) of the Josephine L. Collins Trust and the Family Trust, and the Herbert A. Collins Trust to David Lee Collins for property located at Parcel: 1614-28-00-100-004, 1614-29-00-400-001, 1614-32-00-200-001, and 1614-32-00-200-003; Tract: SEC: 28 TWP: 11 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: NW, SEC: 28 TWP: 11 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: NW SW, SEC: 29 TWP: 11 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: SE, SEC: 32 TWP: 11 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: NE, and SEC: 32 TWP: 11 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: NW NE. $0.00.
On 08/22/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02223 was recorded from Paula M. Pippin to Walter David Maton for property located at Parcel: 1116-10-09-201-007; Subdivision: LAKESIDE VILLAS I(PART OF BEYERS LAKE 12TH) B: L: 586 OL: P:. $203,000.00.
On 08/22/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02224 was recorded from Theresa E. Bequette FKA Theresa Brown to Jacob Briggerman, and Morgan Krouse for property located at Parcel: 1520-34-10-104-001; Subdivision: HURLBUT & CO 2ND ADD STEWARDSON B: 5 L: 1 OL: P:. $90,500.00.
On 08/22/2022 a SPECIAL DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02226 was recorded from Reverse Mortgage Funding Llc. to Kyle Cloe, and Brandi Cloe for property located at Parcel: 1116-29-07-209-003; Subdivision: OCONEE B: 9 L: 1 OL: P:. $8,500.00.
On 08/22/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02231 was recorded from Jade Reid, and Thomas Hammond to Homes for our Troops Inc. for property located at Parcel: 1812-24-00-400-018; Tract: SEC: 24 TWP: 11 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SE. $50,000.00.
On 08/23/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02237 was recorded from Brian David Rincker to Richard Kidd for property located at Parcel: 2013-18-07-213-004, and 2013-18-07-213-013; Subdivision: THOMAS LEWIS B: 13 L: 3 OL: P:, and THOMAS LEWIS B: 13 L: 4 OL: P:. $42,000.00.
On 08/23/2022 a TRUSTEE DEED 2022R02240 was recorded from Virginia L. Hostetler (Trustee) of the Virginia L. Hostetler Trust to Brian E. Halbrook, and Cynthia S. Halbrook for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-13-303-005; Subdivision: JAMES CUTLER ADD SHELBYVILLE AND OUTLOTS B: 9 L: 1 OL: P:. $15,000.00.
On 0/23/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02241 was recorded from Christopher Nees, and Janet Nees to Karen J. Agney for property located at Parcel: 2013-18-11-203-014; Subdivision: RIVERVIEW ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 5 L: 24 OL: P:, and RIVERVIEW ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 5 L: 25 OL: P:. $8,000.00.
On 0/23/2022 a Roberta R. Menis (Trustee) of the Roberta R. Menis Trust to Roberta R. Menis for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-06-104-012; Subdivision: RGKS 2ND HIGH SCHOOL ADD B: 4 L: 29 OL: P:, and RGKS 2ND HIGH SCHOOL ADD B: 4 L: 30 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 08/23/2022 a TRUSTEE DEED 2022R02244 was recorded from Cathy Diane Tucker (Trustee) of the Bernice M. Baker 2010 Trust to Gary L. Hartke, Luann Hartke, Marty K. Hartke, and Ashley Hartke for property located at Parcel: 0221-12-00-400-001; Tract: SEC: 12 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NW SE. $420,000.00.
On 08/23/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02246 was recorded from Julie Fritchnitch to Cole S. Borders for property located at Parcel: 1812-12-20-401-006; Subdivision: GETZ ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 3 L: 1 OL: P:. $119,900.00.
On 08/23/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02249 was recorded from Harold Beck to Ella Van Tassel for property located at Parcel: 2409-36-18-309-008; Subdivision: WINDSOR B: 47 L: 10 OL: P:, and WINDSOR B: 47 L: 9 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 08/24/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R02254 was recorded from Travis J. Kresin to Rachel J. Kresin for property located at Parcel: 0819-33-00-200-009; Tract: SEC: 33 TWP: 10 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NE. $0.00.
On 08/24/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02255 was recorded from Rachel J. Kresin to Lance Macklin for property located at Parcel: 0819-33-00-200-009; Tract: SEC: 33 TWP: 10 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NE. $215,000.00.
On 08/24/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02257 was recorded from Arnetta Niemuth, and Sharon A. Power POA to Eddie D. Craig, and Debbie L. Craig for property located at Parcel: 1001-30-20-410-009; Subdivision: MOWEAQUA B: 23 L: 6 OL: P:, MOWEAQUA B: 23 L: 7 OL: P:, and MOWEAQUA B: 23 L: 8 OL: P:. $60,500.00.
On 08/24/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02259 was recorded from Glenda Hyneman to Zachary Kahley, and Amy Kahley for property located at Parcel: 1208-30-00-200-010; Tract: SEC: 30 TWP: 12 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NE NE. $223,900.00.
On 08/25/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R02263 was recorded from Brenda L. Bennett to Tricia Knollhoff for property located at Parcel: 0524-16-00-100-005; Tract: SEC: 16 TWP: 9 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SE NW. $0.00.
On 08/25/2022 a QUIT CAIM DEED 2022R02264 was recorded from Brenda L. Bennett to the David and Kimberly Logan Trust for property located at Parcel: 0524-16-00-100-005; Tract: SEC: 16 TWP: 9 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SE NW. $0.00.
On 08/25/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02266 was recorded from Robert M. Strauss, and Barbara L. Strauss to Steven Z. Ulrich , and Margaret A. Gilbert-Ulrich for property located at Parcel: 0221-01-06-101-010; Subdivision: WOOLERYS SUB DIV #2 B: L: 10 OL: P:. $205,900.00.
On 08/26/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02268 was recorded from Amanda Tillman AKA Amanda Palz-Tillman to Chad W. McLain for property located at Parcel: 1208-03-05-107-007; Subdivision: VILLAGE OF FINDLAY B: 7 L: 16 OL: P:, and VILLAGE OF FINDLAY B: 7 L: 17 OL: P:. $59,900.00.
On 08/26/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02270 was recorded from Andrew Duncan to Nancy K. Olsen (Trustee) of the Nancy K. Olsen Trust for property located at Parcel: 2409-36-09-106-001; Subdivision: BRUCE VORIS MIDDLESWORTH ADD WINDSOR B: 10 L: OL: P:. $130,000.00.
On 08/26/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R02272 was recorded from Robby L. Shuff to Robby Lynn Shuff (Trustee) of the Robby L. Shuff Trust for property located at Parcel: 2013-28-00-100-005; Tract: SEC: 28 TWP: 11 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SE NW. $0.00.
On 08/26/2022 an EXECUTOR DEED 2022R02275 was recorded from Sharon J. Grieco, David Tabbert, and Deloris J. Tabbert (Deceased) to Matthew Tabbert for property located at Parcel: 1520-17-00-200-007; Tract: SEC: 17 TWP: 10 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: NE. $158,500.00.
On 08/26/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02279 was recorded from Jeff D. Getz, and Judy K. Get to Pharryn Hambrecht for property located at Parcel: 1208-28-00-200-028; Tract: SEC: 28 TWP: 12 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NW NE. $169,000.00.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.