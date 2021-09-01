August 20, 2021 - August 27, 2021
On 08/20/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R02577 was recorded from James C. Ludwig to Jerry C. Ludwig for property located at Parcel: 2127-15-00-100-004, 2127-15-00-100-005, and 2127-15-00-200-006; SEC: 15 TWP: 9 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NE NW, SEC: 15 TWP: 9 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SE NW, and SEC: 15 TWP: 9 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SW NE. $0.00.
On 08/20/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02580 was recorded from Nicholas A. West, and Andrea West to Chelsea Wright, and Nicholas Wright for property located at Parcel: 1302-31-00-100-004; SEC: 31 TWP: 14 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NW. $207,000.00.
On 08/20/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02582 was recorded from Deborah A. Reel to Zachary Calhoun, and Cassie Calhoun for property located at Parcel: 1614-35-13-304-001, and 1614-35-13-305-002; Subdivision: STRASBURG B: 2 L: 2 OL: P:, STRASBURG B: 2 L: 3 OL: P:, STRASBURG B: 3 L: 1 OL: P:, and STRASBURG B: 3 L: 2 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 08/20/2021 a TRUSTEE DEED 2021R02583 was recorded from Roger Walk (Trustee)of the Theresa M. Walk Trust to Roger M. Walk, and Kimberly Walk for property located at SEC: 25 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NW NE. $0.00.
On 08/20/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R02584 was recorded from Kimberly Walk to Roger M. Walk for property located at SEC: 25 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NW NE. $0.00.
On 08/23/2021 a DEED IN TRUST 2021R02592 was recorded from Patricia S. Cordes (Trustee) of the Patricia S. Cordes Trust to Timothy D. Cordes (Trustee), and Sara Gergeni (Trustee) of the Doty Farm Trust for property located at SEC: 27 TWP: 12 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: SE SE, SEC: 27 TWP: 12 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: SW SE, and SEC: 34 TWP: 12 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: NE. $0.00.
On 08/23/2021 a CEMETERY DEED 2021R02603 was recorded from The City of Shelbyville, and Glenwood Cemetery to Paula J. McClain. $993.00.
On 08/23/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02606 was recorded from Fox & Austin Masonry & Concrete Construction Inc. to John D. Pagan for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-21-201-007; Subdivision: NORTH POINT ADDITION B: L: 4 OL: P:. $118,500.00.
On 08/23/2021 a CEMETERY DEED 2021R02609 was recorded from The City of Shelbyville, and Glenwood Cemetery to Carolyn Bendorf. $993.00.
On 08/24/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02613 was recorded from Kenneth R. Workman, Nancy Ryan, and Kathleen Coady to Kenneth R. Workman, Judith A. Workman, Randall K. Workman, Ryan Workman, and Ross Workman for property located at Parcel: 1906-07-00-100-001; SEC: 7 TWP: 12 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NW. $700,000.00.
On 08/24/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02621 was recorded from Champaign Investment LLC. to Brian Tyler Hardimon for property located at Parcel: 1001-30-20-407-013; Subdivision: MOWEAQUA B: 17 L: 15 OL: P:, and MOWEAQUA B: 17 L: 16 OL: P:. $34,500.00.
On 08/24/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02623 was recorded from Wittenberg Farms Inc. to Effingham Equity for property located at Parcel: 1614-35-00-300-005; SEC: 35 TWP: 11 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: NE SW. $119,999.81.
On 08/24/2021 a TRUSTEE DEED 2021R02626 was recorded from Priscilla Beth Mead (Trustee) of the Zola Jeanette Klepzig Trust to Wittenberg Farms Inc. for property located at Parcel: 1526-14-00-100-005; SEC: 14 TWP: 9 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: NE NW. $187,000.00.
On 08/25/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R02631 was recorded from Sidney D. Richardson, and Jacquelyn Richardson to Sidney D. Richardson, and Jacquelyn Richardson for property located at Parcel: 2205-33-20-407-003; Subdivision: HIGHLAND ADD FINDLAY B: L: 44 OL: P:, HIGHLAND ADD FINDLAY B: L: 45 OL: P:, and HIGHLAND ADD FINDLAY B: L: 46 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 08/25/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02635 was recorded from Robert Rowland, and Ingrid Rowlett to Sounthone Haksasila for property located at Parcel: 2013-17-01-201-001; Subdivision: BLAIR HILL SUBDIVISION B: L: 1 OL: P:. $17,500.00.
On 08/25/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R02637 was recorded from Carla Durbin to Brittany Purkes for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-18-304-004; Subdivision: CRANE & STEVENSON B: 7 L: 3 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 08/25/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R02639 was recorded from Wendy Wallace to Painted Pony Trust No. 823219 for property located at SEC: 28 TWP: 10 RNG: 1 GOVTLOT: SW. $0.00.
On 08/26/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02643 was recorded from Frances Hoene to Drew M. Hoene, and Morgan L. Deters for property located at Parcel: 2127-14-12-203-003; Subdivision: HOFFMANS SUB B: 1 L: 3 OL: P:. $150,000.00.
On 08/26/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02648 was recorded from John W. Frederick, John W. B. Frederick II, and Nathan C. Frederick to Brad Sams for property located at Parcel: 0819-33-00-200-007; SEC: 33 TWP: 10 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NE NE. $39,000.00.
On 08/26/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02656 was recorded from Jacob R. Sinclair, and Kate A. Sinclair to John T. Gruber, and Regina D. Gruber for property located at Parcel: 0417-31-00-200-006; SEC: 31 TWP: 10 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NE, and SEC: 31 TWP: 10 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NE SE. $93,891.00.
On 08/27/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R02663 was recorded from Douglas Ross Bell to Susan Jane Bell for property located at SEC: 5 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SE SE. $0.00.
On 08/27/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02666 was recorded from Dennis D. Christner, and Sharon D. Chupp to Caleb J. Clark for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-07-204-006; Subdivision: C C SCOVILS 1ST ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 4 L: 16 OL: P:, and C C SCOVILS 1ST ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 4 L: 17 OL: P:. $129,000.00.
On 08/27/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02668 was recorded from Joetta M. Bordner, Denis C. Schmitz, Carolyn M. Ginger, Charlotte M. Bailey, and Donald E. Schmitz to Brandon Borner for property located at Parcel: 1122-11-00-200-004; SEC: 11 TWP: 9 RNG: 1 GOVTLOT: NE. $27,200.00.
On 08/27/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R02670 was recorded from Jerry Hanneken AKA Jerry L. Hanneken to Jerry L. Hanneken, and Vickie L. Hanneken for property located at Parcel: 1812-15-00-400-003; SEC: 15 TWP: 11 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SE SE SE. $0.00.
