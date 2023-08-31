August 11, 2023- August 18, 2023
On 08/11/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01962 was recorded from Willie R. Johnson to Curt Wooters, and Melissa Wooters for property located at Parcel: 1208-04-08-205-004; Subdivision: ASSESSORS SUB B: L: 12 OL: P:, and ASSESSORS SUB B: L: 13 OL: P:. $45,000.00.
On 08/11/2023 a DEED IN TRUST 2023R01965 was recorded from Randall K. Workman, and Sheri L. Workman of the Sheri L. Workman Trust to Randall K. Workman (Trustee), and Sheri L. Workman (Trustee) of the Randall K. Workman Trust for property located at Parcel: 1906-18-00-100-001, 1906-19-00-400-009, 2205-22-00-400-005, 2205-23-00-300-002, and 2205-26-00-100-001; Tract: SEC: 18 TWP: 12 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NW, SEC: 18 TWP: 12 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NW NE, SEC: 19 TWP: 12 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SE, SEC: 22 TWP: 13 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SE SE, SEC: 26 TWP: 13 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NW NW, and SEC: 33 TWP: 13 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SW SW. $0.00.
On 08/11/2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2023R01966 was recorded from Randall K. Workman, Ryan R. Workman, and Ross R. Workman to Randall K. Workman, Ryan R. Workman, and Ross R. Workman for property located at Parcel: 1906-07-00-100-001; Tract: SEC: 7 TWP: 12 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NW. $0.00.
On 08/11/2023 a CEMETERY DEED 2023R01967 was recorded from City of Shelbyville, and Glenwood Cemetery to Paul Pilcher, and Cecelia Pilcher, $0.00.
On 08/11/2023 a DEED IN TRUST 2023R01968 was recorded from Ethel Owens Wagner (Trustee) of the Ethel Owens Wagner Trust to Ethel Owens (Trustee) of Trust No. 080348 for property located at Parcel: 0918-05-00-300-003; Tract: SEC: 5 TWP: 10 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SW. $0.00.
On 08/11/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01972 was recorded from H. Glenn Davis, and Lorene E. Davis to Jacob M. Reese, and Paige A. Reese for property located at Parcel: 1208-32-03-301-005; Subdivision: HICKORY POINT FIRST ADD B: L: 12 OL: P:. $275,000.00.
On 08/11/2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2023R01977 was recorded from Cameron N. Leonberger, and Joseph P. Perry to Anthony Schlanser, and Patricia Schlanser for property located at Parcel: 0524-03-17-311-002; Subdivision: CLEVELAND & ZEIGLER B: 8 L: 11 OL: P:. and CLEVELAND & ZEIGLER B: 8 L: 12 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 08/14/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01981 was recorded from Rita Hewing to Timothy J. Wiessing, and Tamara L. Wiessing for property located at Parcel: 2127-14-11-204-016; Subdivision: TOWN OF SIGEL B: 11 L: 25 OL: P:, TOWN OF SIGEL B: 11 L: 26 OL: P:, TOWN OF SIGEL B: 11 L: 27 OL: P:, and TOWN OF SIGEL B: 11 L: 28 OL: P:. $22,000.00.
On 08/14/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01985 was recorded from Charles J. Tipton to Charles J. Tipton (Trustee), Diane Roberts (Trustee), and Carol L. Otto (Trustee) of the Charles J. Tipton Trust for property located at Parcel: 2409-22-00-400-001, and 2409-27-00-100-002; Tract: SEC: 22 TWP: 12 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: NW SE, and SEC: 27 TWP: 12 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: NE NW. $0.00.
On 08/14/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01986 was recorded from Trent A. Lilly, and Jennifer Poa Mars to Mason Cameron for property located at Parcel: 2013-18-08-204-002; Tract: SEC: 18 TWP: 11 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NE. $15,000.00.
On 08/14/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01987 was recorded from Bruce R. Steinke, and Sandra L. Steinke to Rohr Properties Llc. for property located at Parcel: 1208-25-00-400-003; Tract: SEC: 25 TWP: 12 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SE. $100,000.00.
On 08/14/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01988 was recorded from Bruce R. Steinke, and Sandra L. Steinke to Rohr Properties Llc. for property located at Parcel: 1208-25-00-400-003; Tract: SEC: 25 TWP: 12 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SE. $400,000.00.
On 08/15/2023 a TRUSTEE DEED 2023R01997 was recorded from Gerald Leroy Culberson Jr. (Trustee), and Melinda Lou Wright (Trustee), of Culberson Trust Gl No 031536, and Culberson Trust Nl No 072531 to Mary Theresa Dickson, and Mark A. Dickson for property located at Parcel: 1208-32-00-200-025; Tract: SEC: 32 TWP: 12 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NW NE. $400,000.00.
On 08/15/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R02000 was recorded from Roger E. Stirrett, and Breanna Hager, NKA Breanna Stirrett to Richard W. Kidd, and Miranda Kidd for property located at Parcel: 1707-19-00-400-022; Tract: SEC: 19 TWP: 12 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SE SW. $60,000.00.
On 08/16/2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2023R02006 was recorded from Darin Walk Llc. to Trevor Walk for property located at Parcel: 2127-02-00-100-002, and 2127-02-00-300-011; Tract: SEC: 2 TWP: 9 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NW SW, and SEC: 2 TWP: 9 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SW NW. $0.00.
On 08/16/2023 a TRUSTEE DEED 2023R02006 was recorded from Patrick A. Walk (Trustee) of the Patrick A. Walk Trust, and Brenda L. Walk (Trustee) of the Brenda L. Walk Trust to Trevor Walk for property located at Parcel: 2127-02-00-300-005; Tract: SEC: 2 TWP: 9 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NW SW, and SEC: 2 TWP: 9 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SW NW. $0.00.
On 08/16/2023 a DEED IN TRUST 2023R02008 was recorded from Bosgraaf Properties Llc. to Washington Savings Bank (Trustee) of Land Trust 2388 for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-18-310-001, and 2013-07-18-310-004; Subdivision: CRANE & STEVENSON B: 39 L: 3 OL: P:, and CRANE & STEVENSON B: 39 L: 4 OL: P:. $300,000.00.
On 08/16/2023 a TRUSTEE DEED 2023R02011 was recorded from First Mid Wealth Management Company (Trustee) of the A. G. and Ruth A. Apperson Testamentary Trust to Donald R. Higgins (Trustee), and Robin M. Higgins (Trustee) of the Double A Trust for property located at Parcel: 0115-02-00-400-004; Tract: SEC: 2 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SE, and SEC: 2 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SE SW. $70,840.00.
On 08/16/2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2023R02012 was recorded from Jeffrey T. Stenger to Tammi S. Barnes for property located at Parcel: 1812-05-00-200-017; Tract: SEC: 5 TWP: 11 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NE SW NE, and SEC: 5 TWP: 11 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NW SE NE. $0.00.
On 08/17/2023 a TRUSTEE DEED 2023R02016 was recorded from William P. Stewart of the William P. Stewart Trust to William P. Stewart (Trustee), and Sally Drake Stewart (Trustee) of the Stewart Farm Trust for property located at Parcel: 1001-26-00-300-005, 1001-26-00-300-010, 1001-26-00-300-011, 1001-26-00-300-012, 1001-26-00-300-015, 1001-35-00-100-009, 1001-35-00-100-011, and 1001-35-00-100-012; Tract: SEC: 26 TWP: 14 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SE, SEC: 26 TWP: 14 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SE SW, and SEC: 35 TWP: 14 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NW. $10.00.
On 08/17/2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2023R02018 was recorded from Glenn P. Shadwell, and Lisa A. Shadwell to J & T Enterprises Of Mattoon Inc. for property located at Parcel: 2205-33-20-405-003, and 2205-33-20-405-004; Subdivision: HIGHLAND ADD FINDLAY B: L: 12 OL: P:, HIGHLAND ADD FINDLAY B: L: 13 OL: P:, HIGHLAND ADD FINDLAY B: L: 14 OL: P:, and HIGHLAND ADD FINDLAY B: L: 15 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 08/17/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R02020 was recorded from Michael R. Tintori, and Sharon K. Tintori to Amelia M. Busby, and Tyler J. Busby for property located at Parcel: 1001-32-05-103-008; Subdivision: MAPLE HAVEN OF BLK 3 & 4 GREGORY & LONGENBACHS B: L: 2 OL: P:. $170,000.00
On 08/17/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R02027 was recorded from Robert D. Downs to Jared D. McKittrick, and Timeka D. McKittrick for property located at Parcel: 2013-32-00-100-002; Tract: SEC: 32 TWP: 11 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NW. $25,000.00.
On 08/17/2023 a TRUSTEE DEED 2023R02028 was recorded from Jason Lee Hart (Trustee) of the Austin M. McGreal Trust to BP Property Group Llc. for property located at Parcel: 1208-04-08-201-005; Tract: SEC: 4 TWP: 12 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NE. $17,000.00.
On 08/17/2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2023R02029 was recorded from the Greater Shelbyville Chamber Of Commerce to Roxy Theatre Inc. for property located at Subdivision: CUTLER & RENSHAW B: 7 L: 5 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 08/18/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R02037 was recorded from Tomstan Partnership to Trent J. Moore, Diane E. Moore, David E. Falk, and Angela M. Falk for property located at Parcel: 1208-01-01-101-004, and 1208-01-01-101-010; Subdivision: MARINA CROSSING B: L: 10 OL: P:, and MARINA CROSSING B: L: 4 OL: P:. $34,000.00.
On 08/18/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R02038 was recorded from Tomstan Partnership to Trent J. Moore, and Diane E. Moore for property located at Parcel: 1208-01-01-101-009; Subdivision: MARINA CROSSING B: L: 9 OL: P:. $19,500.00.
On 08/18/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R02039 was recorded from Jason Hall, and Heidi Hall to Karla Dixon, and Jeremy Dixon for property located at Parcel: 1208-31-04-402-006; Subdivision: HICKORY POINT B: L: 4 OL: P:. $170,000.00.
