The Effingham County Jail reported the following:
Effingham County deputies arrested Mary C. Flach, 65, Teutopolis, in Effingham on Aug. 27 on charges of DUI-alcohol, illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver, no front license plate.
Illinois State Police arrested Bonnie A. Swafford, 43, Effingham, in Effingham on Aug. 27 on a charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth.
Effingham police arrested Edward L. Stief, 40, Effingham, on Aug. 27 on a charge of intimidation.
Effingham police arrested Keyshawn D. OQuinn, 27, Jacksom, MS, on Aug. 28 on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Effingham police arrested Bradley R. Loy, 40, Effingham, on Aug. 28 on charges of criminal trespass to real property and battery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.