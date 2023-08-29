The Effingham County Jail reported the following:

Effingham County deputies arrested Mary C. Flach, 65, Teutopolis, in Effingham on Aug. 27 on charges of DUI-alcohol, illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver, no front license plate.

Illinois State Police arrested Bonnie A. Swafford, 43, Effingham, in Effingham on Aug. 27 on a charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth.

Effingham police arrested Edward L. Stief, 40, Effingham, on Aug. 27 on a charge of intimidation.

Effingham police arrested Keyshawn D. OQuinn, 27, Jacksom, MS, on Aug. 28 on a charge of disorderly conduct.

Effingham police arrested Bradley R. Loy, 40, Effingham, on Aug. 28 on charges of criminal trespass to real property and battery.

