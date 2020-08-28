The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported:
Crash Reports
Aug. 26
At 7:32 at the intersection of South Banker Street and West Wabash Avenue a vehicle driven by Erin J. Schmidt, 42, Effingham, turned in front of and collided with a vehicle driven by Delores A. Crum, 78, Effingham. Schmidt was ticketed for failure to yield turning left.
Aug. 27
At 11:50 a.m. at the intersection of West Fayette Avenue and South Walnut Street a vehicle driven by Collin E. Campbell, 23, Effingham, collided with a vehicle driven by Paige N. Weaver, 21, Effingham.
At 4:18 p.m. 600 feet West of 1410 West Fayette Avenue and South Raney Street a vehicle driven by Jeremy W. Kyle, 37, Effingham struck a concrete support pole owned by Niemergs of Effingham.
Citations Issued
Aug. 26
Alexander W. Gray II, 24, Effingham, attempted home invasion, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property and trespassing.
Aug. 27
Jesse L. Kollman, 19, St. Elmo, burglary to a motor vehicle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.