The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
Effingham County deputies arrested Dustin L. Gent, 42, Effingham, on Aug. 25 on a contempt of court charge.
Effingham police arrested Kajha M. Williams, 19, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Aug. 25 on charges of aggravated battery to a police officer and domestic battery.
Effingham County deputies arrested Christina T. Grace, 42, Beecher City, on Aug. 25 on a Fayette County warrant for theft under $300.
Effingham County deputies arrested Michael R. Colman, 38, Altamont, on Aug. 25 on charges of driving while license revoked, possession of a firearm with an expired FOID card, and unlawful use of a weapon.
Effingham police arrested Stephanie L. Mercer, 43, Effingham, on Aug. 26 on a charge of criminal trespass.
