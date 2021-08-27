The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
Effingham Police arrested Brandon J. Hess, 37, Decatur, on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of less than five grams of meth. Hess was given a notice to appear and released.
Effingham Police arrested Tia J. Piotrowski, 25, Ossian, Indiana, on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a hypodermic needle and possession of less than five grams of meth. Piotrowski was given a notice to appear and released.
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested Brandon R. Smith, 26, Mason, on a contempt of court charge on original charges of Aggravated DUI, driving while license revoked. Smith posted $10,000 bond and was released.
Effingham County Sherriff’s Department arrested Douglas M. Buening, 62, Effingham, on a charge of DUI/Drugs. Buening was given a notice to appear and released.
Effingham County Sherriff’s Department arrested Joshua D. Mayberry, 29, Altamont, on an Effingham County warrant for driving while license revoked. Mayberry was given a notice to appear and released.
