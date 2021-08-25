August 13, 2021 – August 20, 2021
On 08/13/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R02505 was recorded from Mark J. Lash (Trustee) of the Mark J. Lash Trust, and Carolyn C. Lash (Trustee) of the Carolyn C. Lash Trust to Mark J. Lash (Trustee) of the Mark J. Lash Trust, and Carolyn C. Lash (Trustee) of the Carolyn C. Lash Trust for property located at Parcel: 1404-14-00-400-001; SEC: 14 TWP: 13 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SE. $0.00.
On 08/13/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02506 was recorded from Norma J. Dean AKA Norma Dean to Dean E. Fearday, Marcia M. Fearday, Danny C. Reed Jr., and Tiffany L. Reed for property located at Parcel: 0115-21-00-100-008; SEC: 21 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SE NW. $150,000.00.
On 08/13/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02510 was recorded from Patricia Davin to Joshua O. Lebon for property located at Parcel: 1812-12-22-403-014; Subdivision: MEADOWS SUBDIVISION B: L: 12 OL: P:, and MEADOWS SUBDIVISION B: L: 14 OL: P:. $210,000.00.
On 08/13/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R02514 was recorded from Desiree Denson to Joshua Ray Denson AKA Joshua R. Denson for property located at Parcel: 0221-01-08-201-067, 0221-01-08-201-079, 0221-01-08-201-080, 0221-01-08-201-081, 0221-01-08-201-082, 0221-01-08-201-083, 0221-01-08-201-085, 0221-01-08-201-087, 0221-01-08-201-088, 0221-01-08-201-089, 0221-01-08-201-090, 0221-01-08-201-091, and 0221-01-08-201-092; Subdivision: CARRUTHERS-GREESON B: L: 1 OL: P:, CARRUTHERS-GREESON B: L: 10 OL: P:, CARRUTHERS-GREESON B: L: 11 OL: P:, CARRUTHERS-GREESON B: L: 12 OL: P:, CARRUTHERS-GREESON B: L: 13 OL: P:, CARRUTHERS-GREESON B: L: 14 OL: P:, CARRUTHERS-GREESON B: L: 2 OL: P:, CARRUTHERS-GREESON B: L: 26 OL: P:, CARRUTHERS-GREESON B: L: 3 OL: P:, CARRUTHERS-GREESON B: L: 4 OL: P:, CARRUTHERS-GREESON B: L: 5 OL: P:, CARRUTHERS-GREESON B: L: 6 OL: P:, CARRUTHERS-GREESON B: L: 7 OL: P:, CARRUTHERS-GREESON B: L: 8 OL: P:, and CARRUTHERS-GREESON B: L: 9 OL: P:.$0.00.
On 08/16/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R02522 was recorded from Allison Rich to Colt Rich for property located at Parcel: 1208-03-05-113-011; Subdivision: VILLAGE OF FINDLAY B: 14 L: 12 OL: P:, VILLAGE OF FINDLAY B: 14 L: 13 OL: P:, and VILLAGE OF FINDLAY B: 14 L: 14 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 08/16/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R02532 was recorded from SCCS Enterprises Inc. to Shelby County Health Department for property located at SEC: 13 TWP: 11 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NW NE. $0.00.
On 08/16/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02534 was recorded from Fox & Austin Masonry & Concrete Construction Inc. to Richard G. Reed, and Velda D. Reed for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-21-201-011; Subdivision: NORTH POINT ADDITION B: L: 8 OL: P:. $119,900.00.
On 08/17/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02539 was recorded from Vernon E. Brown, and Susan J. Brown to Laura Miller for property located at Parcel: 0417-15-00-300-008; SEC: 15 TWP: 10 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SW SW. $115,000.00.
On 08/18/2021 a TRUSTEE DEED 2021R02554 was recorded from John E. Christner (Trustee), of the Christy J. Christner Trust, and the Ellen J. Christner Trust to Sharon D. Chupp, and Dennis D. Christner for property located at Parcel: 0319-09-00-100-004, and 2013-07-07-204-006; Subdivision: OAKLAWN B: 4 L: 16 OL: P:, and OAKLAWN B: 4 L: 17 OL: P:; SEC: 9 TWP: 10 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NE NW, and SEC: 9 TWP: 10 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NW NE. $0.00.
On 08/19/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02562 was recorded from Cristie L. Stumborg to the City of Shelbyville for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-19-405-001; Subdivision: C C SCOVILS 1ST ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 5 L: 6 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 08/19/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R02565 was recorded from Joseph C. Novota, and Penny J. Novota to Jess T. Reed for property located at Parcel: 2409-36-17-304-015; SEC: 36 TWP: 12 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT:. $0.00.
On 08/19/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R02567 was recorded from Teddi Barnes to Joshua Heath Barnes for property located at SEC: 8 TWP: 11 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT:. $0.00.
On 08/19/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R02570 was recorded from Sandra Authenrieth to Sandra Sue Authenrieth (Trustee) of the Sandra Sue Authenrieth Trust for property located at Parcel: 1208-07-00-400-001, 1208-08-00-100-006, 1208-19-00-300-005, and 1208-30-00-200-001; SEC: 19 TWP: 12 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SE SW, SEC: 30 TWP: 12 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NE, SEC: 7 TWP: 12 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SE, and SEC: 8 TWP: 12 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SW NW. $0.00.
On 08/19/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02572 was recorded from Anthony S. Johnston to Fox and Austin Masonry & Concrete Construction Inc. for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-20-405-009; Subdivision: SHELBYVILLE B: 3 L: 8 OL: P:. $500.00.
On 08/20/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R02577 was recorded from James C. Ludwig to Jerry C. Ludwig for property located at Parcel: 2127-15-00-100-004, 2127-15-00-100-005, and 2127-15-00-200-006; SEC: 15 TWP: 9 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NE NW, SEC: 15 TWP: 9 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SE NW, and SEC: 15 TWP: 9 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SW NE. $0.00.
On 08/20/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02580 was recorded from Nicholas A. West, and Andrea West to Chelsea Wright, and Nicholas Wright for property located at Parcel: 1302-31-00-100-004; SEC: 31 TWP: 14 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NW. $307,000.00.
On 08/20/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02582 was recorded from Deborah A. Reel to Zachary Calhoun, and Cassie Calhoun for property located at Parcel: 1614-35-13-304-001, and 1614-35-13-305-002; Subdivision: STRASBURG B: 2 L: 2 OL: P:, STRASBURG B: 2 L: 3 OL: P:, STRASBURG B: 3 L: 1 OL: P:, and STRASBURG B: 3 L: 2 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 08/20/2021 a TRUSTEE DEED 2021R02583 was recorded from Roger Walk (Trustee) of the Theresa M. Walk Trust to Roger M. Walk, and Kimberly Walk for property located at SEC: 25 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NW NE. $0.00.
On 08/20/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R02584 was recorded from Kimberly Walk to Roger M. Walk for property located at SEC: 25 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NW NE. $0.00.
