The Effingham County Jail reported:
Effingham police arrested Dalton R. Ard, 26, Teutopolis, on Aug. 22 on an Effingham County warrant for domestic battery.
Effingham police arrested Dustin L. Gent, 43, Effingham, on Aug. 22 on a charge of violating a no contact order.
Effingham County deputies arrested Trent A. Wilson, 53, Effingham, on Aug. 22 for an Effingham County Problem Solving Court sanction.
Effingham County deputies arrested Spencer R. Carlson, 28, Schaumburg, on Aug. 22 in Altamont on charges of DUI-alcohol and improper lane usage.
Illinois State Police arrested Matthew W. Tedrick, 48, Effingham, on Aug. 23 in Effingham on a charge of operating a vehicle with suspended registration.
Altamont police arrested Krista A. Willis, 37, Altamont, on Aug. 23 on a charge of domestic battery.
