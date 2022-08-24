August 12, 2022 – August 19, 2022
On 08/12/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02145 was recorded from Janice K. Shonkwiler to Janice K. Shonkwiler (Trustee) of the Janice K. Shonkwiler Farm Trust for property located at Parcel: 1707-26-00-400-011; Tract: SEC: 33 TWP: 12 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NE. $0.00.
On 08/12/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02153 was recorded from Patricia Jarnagin FKA Patricia Doty to Paul E. Blythe for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-16-401-005; Subdivision: DANIEL GREGORY ADD SHELBYVILLE B: L: 19 OL: P:. $88,500.00.
On 08/15/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R02158 was recorded from Sarah A. McCoy, and Matthew W. McCoy to Sarah A. McCoy for property located at Parcel: 0524-03-14-303-006; Subdivision: DAVID HUDSONS B: 3 L: 7 OL: P:, and DAVID HUDSONS B: 3 L: 8 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 08/15/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02166 was recorded from Fox & Austin Masonry & Concrete Construction Inc to Irma Hatfield for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-21-201-004; Subdivision: NORTH POINT ADDITION B: L: 1 OL: P:. $120,000.00.
On 08/15/2022 a SPECIAL DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02167 was recorded from Lakeview Loan Servicing Llc to Trent Boehm, and Rhiannon Boehm for property located at Parcel: 0524-03-17-303-003; Subdivision: CLEVELAND & ZEIGLER B: 3 L: 1 OL: P:, and CLEVELAND & ZEIGLER B: 3 L: 2 OL: P:. $42,000.00.
On 08/15/2022 a DEED IN TRUST 2022R02171 was recorded from Edward R. Kolpacki, and Ruth A. Kolpacki to Edward R. Kolpacki (Trustee), and Ruth A. Kolpacki (Trustee) of the Edward R. and Ruth A. Kolpacki Trust for property located at Parcel: 1208-34-00-300-012; Tract: SEC: 34 TWP: 12 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SE SW. $0.00.
On 08/15/2022 a DEED 2022r02173 WAS RECORDED FROM Floyd F. Hilligoss to Floyd F. Hilligoss (Trustee) of The Heyyou4 Trust for property located at Parcel: 0115-29-00-100-008, 0918-11-00-200-001, and 1812-36-00-300-017; Tract: SEC: 11 TWP: 10 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NW NE, SEC: 29 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NE NW, SEC: 36 TWP: 11 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NE SW, and SEC: 36 TWP: 11 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NW SE. $0.00.
On 08/16/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02175 was recorded from Sally Lee Kutchinski to Casey Allen, and Deserae Allen for property located at Parcel: 2013-17-00-100-013; Subdivision: SHELBY TOOL & DIE B: L: 12 OL: P:; Tract: SEC: 17 TWP: 11 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT:, SEC: 17 TWP: 11 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SE NW, and SEC: 17 TWP: 11 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SW NW. $330,000.00.
On 08/16/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02178 was recorded from Fox & Austin Masonry & Concrete Construction Inc. to Sharon Hilbert for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-21-201-012; Subdivision: NORTH POINT ADDITION B: L: 9 OL: P:. $121,500.00.
On 08/16/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R02183 was recorded from Charles L. Kuhle, and Judy A. Kuhle to Charles And Judy Kuhle Family Farms Llc. for property located at Parcel: 0603-21-00-400-007; Tract: SEC: 21 TWP: 13 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SE, and SEC: 21 TWP: 13 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SE NE. $0.00.
On 08/17/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02189 was recorded from Robert W. Caspary, and Marilyn J. Caspary to Rebecca A. Curry, Karen L. Colon, and Debra J. Rinehart for property located at Tract: SEC: 31 TWP: 12 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: NW SE, SEC: 31 TWP: 12 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: SE NE, and SEC: 31 TWP: 12 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: SW NE. $0.00.
On 08/17/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02190 was recorded from Ava D. Williams FKA Ava Darlene Westenhaver, and Steven B. Williams to Jeremy D. Williams for property located at Parcel: 2013-35-00-200-006; Tract: SEC: 35 TWP: 11 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NE NE. $0.00.
On 08/18/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02194 was recorded from Connie W. Kirby, and Kathy J. Hamilton to Connie S. Kirby, and Kathy J. Hamilton for property located at Parcel: 2409-36-16-403-003; Subdivision: BRUCE VORIS MIDDLESWORTH ADD WINDSOR B: 33 L: OL: P:. $0.00.
On 08/18/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02197 was recorded from John Davis, and Tracy Davis to Ashley Davis, and Michelle M. Davis for property located at Parcel: 0723-16-15-410-003; Subdivision: J T HERRICKS ADD HERRICK B: 11 L: 5 OL: P:, and J T HERRICKS ADD HERRICK B: 11 L: 6 OL: P:. $62,000.00.
On 08/18/2022 a CEMETERY DEED 2022R02200 was recorded from Shelbyville Township, and Jordan Cemetery to Mark Mathis. $580.00.
On 08/19/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R02201 was recorded from Raymond F. Clagg to Greggory Clagg, and Michl Clagg for property located at Tract: SEC: 13 TWP: 11 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NW. $0.00.
On 08/19/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02206 was recorded from Alva J. Allen, and Debra L. Allen to Jeremy M. Prater, and Ashley N. Prater for property located at Parcel: 0723-16-14-304-013; Subdivision: MRS M M BASYES 1ST ADD HERRICK B: 1 L: 11 OL: P:, MRS M M BASYES 1ST ADD HERRICK B: 1 L: 12 OL: P:, MRS M M BASYES 1ST ADD HERRICK B: 1 L: 13 OL: P:, and MRS M M BASYES 1ST ADD HERRICK B: 1 L: 14 OL: P:. $12,000.00.
On 08/19/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02208 was recorded from Homer Carlisle Junior AKA H. Junior Carlisle, and B. Jane Carlisle to Crystal L. Hortenstine for property located at Parcel: 0723-16-14-301-008, and 0723-16-14-301-009; Subdivision: MRS M M BASYES 1ST ADD HERRICK B: 4 L: 3 OL: P:, and MRS M M BASYES 1ST ADD HERRICK B: 4 L: 4 OL: P:. $19,881.52.
On 08/19/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02209 was recorded from Homer Junior Carlisle, and B. Jane Carlisle AKA Jane Carlisle to Anthony L. Carlisle for property located at Parcel: 0723-16-14-303-010, and 0723-16-14-304-006; Subdivision: MRS M M BASYES 1ST ADD HERRICK B: 1 L: 15 OL: P:, MRS M M BASYES 1ST ADD HERRICK B: 1 L: 16 OL: P:, MRS M M BASYES 1ST ADD HERRICK B: 2 L: 1 OL: P:, and MRS M M BASYES 1ST ADD HERRICK B: 2 L: 2 OL: P:. $19,881.53.
On 08/19/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02211 was recorded from Lance Macklin to Stefanie A. Ethridge for property located at Parcel: 2013-18-10-104-013; Subdivision: RIVERVIEW ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 6 L: 23 OL: P:, RIVERVIEW ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 6 L: 24 OL: P:, RIVERVIEW ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 6 L: 25 OL: P:, and RIVERVIEW ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 6 L: 26 OL: P:. $119,000.00.
On 08/19/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02213 was recorded from Gregory Lee Stretch to Brittany N. Carry for property located at Parcel: 1208-32-00-200-009, and 1208-32-00-200-014; Subdivision: SMITH B: L: 12 OL: P:, and SMITH B: L: 13 OL: P:. $249,000.00.
On 08/19/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02219 was recorded from Fox & Austin Masonry & Concrete Construction Inc. to Patricia A. Jenkins, and James Taylor for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-21-201-014; Subdivision: NORTH POINT ADDITION B: L: 11 OL: P:. $120,000.00.
