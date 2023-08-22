August 4, 2023- August 11, 2023
On 08/04/2023 a TRUSTEE DEED 2023R01899 was recorded from Kenneth J. Flesch (Trustee) of the Kenneth J. Flesch Trust to Oconee Grain Company for property located at Parcel: 1116-29-14-304-002; Subdivision: OCONEE B: 27 L: 1 OL: P:, OCONEE B: 27 L: 2 OL: P:. and OCONEE B: 27 L: 3 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 08/04/2023 a CORPORATE DEED 2023R01900 was recorded from Oconee Grain Company TO Kenneth J. Flesch (Trustee) of the Kenneth J. Flesch Trust for property located at Parcel: 1116-29-14-304-004; Subdivision: OCONEE B: 27 L: 10 OL: P:, and OCONEE B: 27 L: 9 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 08/04/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01901 was recorded from Andrew F. Economy, and Debra J. Economy to William C. Coleman, and Sara L. Coleman for property located at Parcel: 1116-11-02-101-006, and 1116-11-02-101-007; Subdivision: BEYERS LAKE ESTATES IV B: L: 72 OL: P:, and BEYERS LAKE ESTATES IV B: L: 73 OL: P:. $500,000.00.
On 08/07/2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2023R01906 was recorded from Ryan Creamer to Amanda Creamer for property located at Parcel: 1001-32-07-101-001; Subdivision: DMJS SUBDIVISION B: L: 1 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 08/07/2023 a MINERAL DEED 2023R01909 was recorded from Elizabeth Ellen Stevenson Harbin (Trustee) of the SteveCo Trust to SteveCo Llc. for property located at Tract: SEC: 18 TWP: 9 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SW NE, and SEC: 18 TWP: 9 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SE NW NE. $0.00.
On 08/07/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01916 was recorded from Jeffrey D. Plummer to Robert Taira, and Lora Taira for property located at Parcel: 1208-28-02-201-033; Subdivision: COON CREEK ESTATES B: L: 4 OL: P:. $2,616.00.
On 08/07/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01917 was recorded from Nicholas L. Quick, and Alicia M. Quick to Todd W. Cloe II for property located at Parcel: 2013-06-18-301-014; Subdivision: OAK DALE ESTATES B: L: 6 OL: P:. $235,000.00.
On 08/07/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01919 was recorded from Thomas E. Schafer, and Elizabeth F. Schafer to Seth A. Pfeiffer for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-20-403-002; Subdivision: CUTLER & RENSHAW B: 5 L: 6 OL: P:. $160,000.00.
On 08/07/2023 an EXECUTOR DEED 2023R01921 was recorded from Susan D. Stremming, and Carolyn Ann Stremming (Deceased) to William Prichard, and Patricia Prichard for property located at Parcel: 1614-34-16-402-006; Subdivision: CLARA E KIRCHERS 1ST ADD B: 2 L: 5 OL: P:, CLARA E KIRCHERS 1ST ADD B: 2 L: 6 OL: P:, CLARA E KIRCHERS 1ST ADD B: 2 L: 7 OL: P:, and CLARA E KIRCHERS 1ST ADD B: 2 L: 8 OL: P:. $149,900.00.
On 08/07/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01924 was recorded from Dale Vonderheide, Brent Vonderheide, Christine Solis, Larry Vonderheide, Jody Vonderheide AKA Joe Vonderheide, Jason Vahling, and Karle Budde to Stephanie M. Vonderheide for property located at Parcel: 1520-34-18-311-002; Subdivision: CORYDON WEED B: L: 12 OL: P:. $65,000.00.
On 08/08/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01931 was recorded from Nequel Destulien to Jacob Gatton, and Shawna Gatton for property located at Parcel: 2013-18-06-107-003; Subdivision: CRANE & STEVENSON B: 32 L: 3 OL: P:. $185,000.00.
On 08/08/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01933 was recorded from Gavin Bennett to Steven D. Rankin, and Susan L. Rankin for property located at Parcel: 2013-13-00-300-011; Tract: SEC: 13 TWP: 11 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SW. $124,900.00.
On 08/08/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01937 was recorded from Jacob Gatton, and Shawna Gordon NKA Shawna Gatton to Kaitlyn M. Alderson for property located at Parcel: 1001-29-13-303-004; Subdivision: MOWEAQUA B: 9 L: 3 OL: P:, and MOWEAQUA B: 9 L: 4 OL: P:. $95,000.00.
On 08/08/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01940 was recorded from Robert W. Caspary, and Marilyn J. Caspary to Rebecca A. Curry, Karen L. Conlon, and Dera J. Rinehart for property located at Parcel: 1614-05-00-300-004, 1614-05-00-300-017, and 1614-06-00-200-002; Tract: SEC: 5 TWP: 11 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: SW, and SEC: 6 TWP: 11 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: NE. $0.00.
On 08/08/2023 a DEED IN TRUST 2023R01941 was recorded from Kevin A. Tatham, and Sara B. Tatham to Kevin A. Tatham (Trustee) of the Kevin A. Tatham Trust, and Sara B. Tatham (Trustee) of the Sara B. Tatham Trust for property located at Parcel: 0115-36-11-204-003; Subdivision: LAKE HILLS B: L: 6 OL: P:, and LAKE HILLS B: L: 7 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 08/09/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01948 was recorded from Michael R. Tintori, and Sharon K. Tintori to Cathi A. Black for property located at Parcel: 1001-31-12-204-001; Subdivision: PRESCOTTS 8TH ADD MOWEAQUA B: 3 L: 7 OL: P:, and PRESCOTTS 8TH ADD MOWEAQUA B: 3 L: 8 OL: P:. $12,000.00.
On 08/10/2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2023R01954 was recorded from Brock Dunaway Rental Properties Llc. to Annette I. Dunaway (Trustee) of the Annette I. Dunaway 2021 Trust for property located at Parcel: 2013-18-07-214-004; Subdivision: THOMAS LEWIS B: 14 L: 1 OL: P:. $53,000.00.
On 08/10/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01957 was recorded from Daniel R. Ehler, and Sandra G. Ehler to Rodney Freeman, and Candy Freeman for property located at Parcel: 1208-04-08-204-004; Subdivision: ASSESSORS SUB TO FINDLAY B: L: 7 OL: P:, and ASSESSORS SUB TO FINDLAY B: L: 8 OL: P:. $141,500.00.
On 08/10/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01960 was recorded from the City of Shelbyville to The First Christian Church of Shelbyville for property located at Parcel: 2013-18-07-204-005; Subdivision: THOMAS LEWIS B: 1 L: 5 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 08/11/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01962 was recorded from Willie R. Johnson to Curt Wooters, and Melissa Wooters for property located at Parcel: 1208-04-08-205-004; Subdivision: ASSESSORS SUB B: L: 12 OL: P:, and ASSESSORS SUB B: L: 13 OL: P:. $45,000.00.
On 08/11/2023 a DEED IN TRUST 2023R01965 was recorded from Randall K. Workman, and Sheri L. Workman of the Sheri L. Workman Trust to Randall K. Workman (Trustee), and Sheri L. Workman (Trustee) of the Randall K. Workman Trust for property located at Parcel: 1906-18-00-100-001, 1906-19-00-400-009, 2205-22-00-400-005, 2205-23-00-300-002, and 2205-26-00-100-001; Tract: SEC: 18 TWP: 12 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NW, SEC: 18 TWP: 12 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NW NE, SEC: 19 TWP: 12 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SE, SEC: 22 TWP: 13 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SE SE, SEC: 26 TWP: 13 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NW NW, and SEC: 33 TWP: 13 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SW SW. $0.00.
On 08/11/2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2023R01966 was recorded from Randall K. Workman, Ryan R. Workman, and Ross R. Workman to Randall K. Workman, Ryan R. Workman, and Ross R. Workman for property located at Parcel: 1906-07-00-100-001; Tract: SEC: 7 TWP: 12 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NW. $0.00.
On 08/11/2023 a CEMETERY DEED 2023R01967 was recorded from City of Shelbyville, and Glenwood Cemetery to Paul Pilcher, and Cecelia Pilcher, $0.00.
On 08/11/2023 a DEED IN TRUST 2023R01968 was recorded from Ethel Owens Wagner (Trustee) of the Ethel Owens Wagner Trust to Ethel Owens (Trustee) of Trust No. 080348 for property located at Parcel: 0918-05-00-300-003; Tract: SEC: 5 TWP: 10 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SW. $0.00.
On 08/11/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01972 was recorded from H. Glenn Davis, and Lorene E. Davis to Jacob M. Reese, and Paige A. Reese for property located at Parcel: 1208-32-03-301-005; Subdivision: HICKORY POINT FIRST ADD B: L: 12 OL: P:. $275,000.00.
On 08/11/2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2023R01977 was recorded from Cameron N. Leonberger, and Joseph P. Perry to Anthony Schlanser, and Patricia Schlanser for property located at Parcel: 0524-03-17-311-002; Subdivision: CLEVELAND & ZEIGLER B: 8 L: 11 OL: P:. and CLEVELAND & ZEIGLER B: 8 L: 12 OL: P:. $0.00.
